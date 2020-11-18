CNN’s ‘Saved by the Future’ explores the cities of tomorrow

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What will the cities of the future look like, and how will we interact with them? In the second episode of CNN's new series 'Saved by the Future', host Nicki Shields speaks to experts in architecture, transport and technology to paint a picture of what urban life could look like in the decades to come.

First, New York-based architect Charles Renfro speaks about the shapeshifting potential of future buildings. His award-winning firm, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, is behind New York's moving building on wheels: The Shed. The 200,000-square-foot structure is designed to change in shape and size, by rolling its outer 'shell' back and forth – a move that takes little more power than a typical family car. Renfro explains that buildings in the future will need to be smart, sustainable, mixed use -- and adapt according to the people that inhabit them, as their needs change over time.

Next, we look at a historic industry that has connected cities across the world for centuries: shipping. Environmentalist Lucy Gilliam discusses how our demands of this industry have rapidly grown, and as a result, so too have its demands on the environment. A sustainable future is inevitable, she says, thanks to advances in electric battery power. CNN learns how this cleaner, greener energy source – which is already powering smaller vessels – has the potential to advance and power up some of the world's largest machines.

Finally, Shields speaks to Marcus East, a Technical Director at Google who explores how artificial intelligence may not only create smart cities, but smarter homes, and ways of life. East paints a picture of a typical day in the future, and how technology will be a part of it all -- from the food we eat, to the cars we drive. Specialist industries are already capitalizing on this tech, as he points to rapid advancements in healthcare, empowered by AI.

