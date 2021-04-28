SMI 11’087 -0.7%  SPI 14’295 -0.6%  Dow 33’985 0.0%  DAX 15’249 -0.3%  Euro 1.1052 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’012 -0.2%  Gold 1’777 -0.2%  Bitcoin 50’581 2.3%  Dollar 0.9141 0.0%  Öl 66.6 1.2% 

28.04.2021 06:01:00

CNN's 'Road to the Future' explores how technology could redefine our future world

HONG KONG, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a brand new 30-minute special hosted by CNN anchor and correspondent Bianca Nobilo, 'Road to the Future' explores how technology and mobility could play a key role in our new tomorrow – transforming everything from our daily commute to urban planning. 

CNN’s ‘Road to the Future’ explores how technology could redefine our future world

A new era of travel beckons - one that is faster, safer and more sustainable and Virgin Hyperloop is hoping to be at the forefront of this revolution. Using magnetic levitation technology, the Hyperloop will transport people at ten times the speed of a car, at a fraction of the energy use. Nobilo speaks with Virgin Hyperloop CEO Josh Giegel about their first passenger rides and how they plan to be the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years.

Tech and sustainability will be at the heart of all urban developments in the coming years. CNN catches up with Laurence Kemball-Cook, founder of UK-based tech company Pavegen, which has developed a kinetic floor tiling that can generate energy from commuter footfall. 

Next, CNN explores how public transport networks can navigate the new normal to make commuters feel safe again post-Covid. Tech company OpenSpace has created a real-time digital twin of London's St Pancras station to understand how people interact with public space, with the aim of preventing unnecessary congestion. Meanwhile, CNN hears from AirLabs, whose new AiroSafe tech can be fitted to seats on buses, trains or subways to filter the air in the carriage.

The concept of urban air mobility is edging closer to reality. Nobilo speaks to Eve, a subsidiary of Brazilian aerospace conglomerate Embraer, about its electrical Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft concept. Meanwhile, UK company Skyports share its designs for 'vertiports' which could support flying vehicles, including taxis. Finally, with industry bodies also trying to make flying vehicles a reality, CNN catches up with the Future Flight Challenge Director of UK Research and Innovation about the challenges associated with urban air mobility.

Road to the Future is sponsored across all CNN platforms by Vinfast.

Road to the Future trailer: https://bit.ly/2Psm6z6 
Road to the Future images: https://bit.ly/2Q78qt1 

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 1st May at 1:00pm HKT
Sunday, 2nd May at 12:30am, 9:00am and 6:00pm HKT

About CNN International 

CNN's portfolio of news and information services is available in seven different languages across all major TV, digital and mobile platforms, reaching more than 475 million households around the globe. CNN International is the number one international TV news channel according to all major media surveys across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America and has a US presence that includes CNNgo. CNN Digital is a leading network for online news, mobile news and social media. CNN is at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to invest heavily in expanding its digital global footprint, with a suite of award-winning digital properties and a range of strategic content partnerships, commercialised through a strong data-driven understanding of audience behaviours. CNN has won multiple prestigious awards around the world for its journalism. Around 1,000 hours of long-form series, documentaries and specials are produced every year by CNNI's non-news programming division. CNN has 36 editorial offices and more than 1,100 affiliates worldwide through CNN Newsource. CNN International is a WarnerMedia company.

SOURCE CNN International

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Gelingt es Ihnen als Anleger, die besten Dividenden-Aktien zu identifizieren, können Sie doppelt profitieren: von der Kurssteigerung und der Dividendenzahlung. Im Marktausblick morgen um 18 Uhr zeigt Ihnen ein Börsen-Profi, wie Sie die besten Dividenden-Aktien für Ihr Portfolio finden.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Inside

27.04.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ams - kompensiert Osram einen möglichen Apple-Rückzug?
27.04.21 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
27.04.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
27.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf International Business Machines Corp
27.04.21 Marktüberblick: Tesla nachbörslich unter Druck
27.04.21 Das Warten auf Impulse
23.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
22.04.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie etwas tiefer: Im ersten Quartal weiterhin die Zurückhaltung der Patienten gespürt
ABB-Aktie stärker: Trotz Gewinnwachstum vorsichtig - Fortschritten bei Verkäufen - Börsengang von E-Mobilität?
Tesla verkauft Bitcoins: Musk-Tweet sorgt für Wirbel in Krypto-Community
Chinas milliardenschwere Gold-Importe: Was das für Auswirkungen auf den Goldpreis haben könnte
UBS-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Mehr als erwartet verdient - Veränderungen im Management
Tesla-Aktie trotzdem tiefer: Tesla schafft Rekordgewinn im ersten Quartal
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
BP-Aktie stark: BP startet nach gutem Quartal Aktienrückkauf
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Kryptowährungen erholen sich von Einbruch
IVF HARTMANN verlagert Teil der Produktion ins Ausland - Aktie fällt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit