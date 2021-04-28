CNN’s ‘Road to the Future’ explores how technology could redefine our future world

HONG KONG, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a brand new 30-minute special hosted by CNN anchor and correspondent Bianca Nobilo, 'Road to the Future' explores how technology and mobility could play a key role in our new tomorrow – transforming everything from our daily commute to urban planning.

A new era of travel beckons - one that is faster, safer and more sustainable and Virgin Hyperloop is hoping to be at the forefront of this revolution. Using magnetic levitation technology, the Hyperloop will transport people at ten times the speed of a car, at a fraction of the energy use. Nobilo speaks with Virgin Hyperloop CEO Josh Giegel about their first passenger rides and how they plan to be the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years.

Tech and sustainability will be at the heart of all urban developments in the coming years. CNN catches up with Laurence Kemball-Cook, founder of UK-based tech company Pavegen, which has developed a kinetic floor tiling that can generate energy from commuter footfall.

Next, CNN explores how public transport networks can navigate the new normal to make commuters feel safe again post-Covid. Tech company OpenSpace has created a real-time digital twin of London's St Pancras station to understand how people interact with public space, with the aim of preventing unnecessary congestion. Meanwhile, CNN hears from AirLabs, whose new AiroSafe tech can be fitted to seats on buses, trains or subways to filter the air in the carriage.

The concept of urban air mobility is edging closer to reality. Nobilo speaks to Eve, a subsidiary of Brazilian aerospace conglomerate Embraer, about its electrical Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft concept. Meanwhile, UK company Skyports share its designs for 'vertiports' which could support flying vehicles, including taxis. Finally, with industry bodies also trying to make flying vehicles a reality, CNN catches up with the Future Flight Challenge Director of UK Research and Innovation about the challenges associated with urban air mobility.

