CNN Worldwide unifies global commercial strategy under Rani Raad

HONG KONG, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNN Worldwide has appointed Rani Raad as President, CNN Commercial, in a new global position to broaden the company's new business streams and increase the value that CNN provides to commercial partners around the world.

By centralizing the management and strategy of its commercial activity in one operation, CNN is creating a more integrated, agile and global approach to the way it assesses market needs, develops solutions and works with partners.

To achieve this and ensure that CNN is best positioned to continue its commercial success into the decade, Raad will work closely with WarnerMedia Sales and International on its CNN advertising and distribution activity, lead international business through CNN International Commercial, optimize CNN Worldwide's directly controlled revenue operations and maximize the commercial potential of development of new products.

Effective immediately, Raad reports directly to Jeff Zucker, Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports & President, CNN Worldwide.

"There has never been a more important time to be strategic and purposeful about revenue generation across the platforms of CNN Worldwide," said Zucker. "By aligning Rani and his team more closely with the rest of the CNN organization, there is no doubt it will make a big difference in our ability to find new ways of doing business and enhanced opportunities for our clients around the world."

Raad, a CNN veteran of 22 years, started his career at the company in New York before holding a number of senior international roles with CNN and WarnerMedia. In 2013, Raad combined all business operations of CNN's properties outside of the United States within the division CNN International Commercial (CNNIC), including advertising, sponsorship, Content Sales & Licensing, Out of Home, marketing and Audiences & Data. Since then, as President of CNNIC Raad has developed the business by introducing a cross-platform and data-led strategy with increased digital capabilities, tailored for a wide range of client and market needs across over 200 countries and territories.

Raad said, "I don't think I have ever seen a time when CNN has been so influential, both in the US and internationally. An era of structural change in the media market, the increased demand for verified news and the economic impact of COVID-19 is fundamentally changing the way we need to work with our business partners. With our premium brand, sophisticated solutions and worldwide reach, it's now more important than ever before that our business partners, wherever they are, have greater and faster access to CNN's full suite of global capabilities."

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN's properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style, CNN Business and Great Big Story are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world's leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world's most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

