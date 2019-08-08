CNN Launches New Series of 'Vital Signs' with Dr. Sanjay Gupta

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month CNN International launches a new series of 'Vital Signs' hosted by multiple Emmy-award winning chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Each month, from August to December, 'Vital Signs' will travel the world to places including the U.S., Mexico City, Israel, Bhutan, Hong Kong and Bangkok to examine the most important medical stories.

Within each 30-minute 'Vital Signs' episode, a segment will be dedicated to CNN's 'Live Longer' in which Dr. Gupta meets inspiring people all over the world, exploring the secrets of longevity.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: "Longevity touches upon every aspect of our lives, regardless of culture, gender, or age -- from the decisions we make, to the company we keep. With the launch of 'Vital Signs', we're excited to explore the latest innovations and inspiring stories across health and wellness around the world."

The first episode of 'Vital Signs' airing this month examines the future of food. CNN delves into the growing popularity of plant-based food and discovers what this means to the overall food industry, as well as the nutritional and religious implications, and whether plant-based meat development has a role in helping solve famine and food shortages. In the 'Live Longer' segment, CNN looks at the science behind intermittent fasting and whether this can help lead a longer, healthier life.

'Vital Signs' will be complemented with digital content, videos, images and bespoke interactive quizzes available via CNN Health.

'Vital Signs' trailer: https://cnn.it/31cqZMS

'Vital Signs' images: https://bit.ly/2MCv8pn

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 10th August at 1930 HKT

Sunday, 11th August at 1330 HKT

Monday, 12th August at 0230 HKT

Wednesday, 14th August at 1530 HKT

Thursday, 15th August at 0030 HKT

Saturday, 17th August at 1330 HKT

Sunday, 18th August at 0230 HKT and 1930 HKT

