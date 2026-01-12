Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’425 0.0%  SPI 18’499 0.0%  Dow 49’497 0.0%  DAX 25’405 0.6%  Euro 0.9302 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’016 0.3%  Gold 4’616 2.3%  Bitcoin 72’849 0.1%  Dollar 0.7974 -0.4%  Öl 63.6 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Idorsia36346343
Top News
Tesla-Aktie: Analysten erwarten spürbaren Preisrückgang beim Cybertruck
Airbus-Aktie im Fokus: Auslieferungsziel 2025 trotz Problemen erreicht
Silber vor der Konsolidierung? Commerzbank mit Prognose für 2026
Rheinmetall-Aktie fällt dennoch: Lieferung von Lynx-Panzer für die Ukraine
UBS-Aktie letztlich unter Druck: Gemischte Reaktion auf strengere Kapitalvorgaben
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Canadian National Railway Aktie 112938 / CA1363751027

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.01.2026 18:41:38

CNI Challenges Transparency Of Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern Merger Filing

Canadian National Railway
84.42 EUR -0.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway (CNI) on Monday announced that it has submitted a motion to the Surface Transportation Board, asking for more information about the proposed merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.

The company highlighted several shortcomings in the initial application, such as incomplete market analyses, a lack of market share and traffic projections, an inaccurate network map, and no details on proposed competitive improvements.

CNI insists that this missing information is essential for the Board to properly assess the impact on public interest and competition, so they're calling for a more thorough and open review of the merger.

CNI is currently trading at $99.19, up $0.25 or 0.25 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.