Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’514 0.1%  SPI 15’533 0.5%  Dow 40’525 0.8%  DAX 21’205 1.2%  Euro 0.9252 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’948 0.7%  Gold 3’224 0.5%  Bitcoin 70’072 1.6%  Dollar 0.8161 -0.6%  Öl 64.5 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882
Top News
R&S erzielt 2024 einen Rekordgewinn - Aktie im Plus
ZEW-Index bricht im April überraschend deutlich ein
Kuros mit deutlichem Umsatzplus im ersten Quartal - Aktie zieht an
EZB-Zinssenkung: Das prognostiziert JPMorgan
LVMH-Aktie mit Kurseinbruch: LVMH meldet schwächeren Umsatz als erwartet
Suche...
Saxo Spezialangebot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.04.2025 12:00:00

CNH to release 2025 First Quarter financial results on May 1

CNH Industrial
8.77 CHF -16.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CNH to release 2025 First Quarter financial results on May 1

Basildon, April 15, 2025

CNH (NYSE: CNH) will release its financial results for the First Quarter of 2025 on Thursday, May 1, 2025. A live listen-only webcast of the financial results conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day. It will be accessible at the following address: bit.ly/CNH_Q1_2025

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website (www.cnh.com) for 12 months.

Those interested in participating in the Q&A session should connect via telephone at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Dial-in numbers:

U.S. Toll-Free: +1 (800) 715 9871
U.S. Local: +1 (646) 307 1963
International Local: registrations.events/directory/international/itfs.html

Conference ID: 5427559
Conference name: CNH

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com
For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnh.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnh.com

Attachment


Analysen zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Immobilien als Investment – Ronny Pifko zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Immobilienmarkt, Herausforderungen & Chancen 2025 🏢

💡 In der heutigen Ausgabe des BX Morning Calls sprechen François Bloch und David Kunz mit Ronny Pifko, einem erfahrenen Experten im Bereich Immobilieninvestment und Asset Management. Im Mittelpunkt stehen aktuelle Entwicklungen im deutschen Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilienmarkt – insbesondere in Berlin – sowie die Auswirkungen von Homeoffice, steigenden Zinsen und regulatorischen Anforderungen.  🔎

🏘 Themen im Überblick:

🔷 Unterschiede und Herausforderungen bei Wohn- vs. Gewerbeimmobilien

🔷 Warum der Standort Berlin für Investoren besonders relevant bleibt

🔷 Wie sich der Homeoffice-Trend auf Büromärkte und Mietflächen auswirkt

🔷 Strategien zur Werterhaltung und -steigerung trotz Marktunsicherheiten

🔷 Finanzierungslösungen in einem angespannten Zinsumfeld

🔷 Bedeutung lokaler Marktkenntnis und selektiver Investitionen

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Immobilien als Investment – Ronny Pifko zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
09:32 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall gesucht
09:06 SMI setzt Erholung fort
07:00 Immobilien als Investment – Ronny Pifko zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
06:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Gewinne zum Wochenauftakt
14.04.25 Logo WHS Börsenwende dank Zollpause? Marktausblick für DAX, Dow, EUR/USD & Aktien (Palantir, Nvidia, Nike,..)
14.04.25 CME CF Cryptocurrency benchmarks: frequently asked questions
10.04.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf ABB Ltd, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA
10.04.25 Stürmische Zeiten und Renditeoptimierungsprodukte
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’001.78 19.19 B82SXU
Short 12’242.23 13.91 BTWSHU
Short 12’700.00 8.81
SMI-Kurs: 11’508.71 15.04.2025 11:52:29
Long 11’011.54 18.87 B38SLU
Long 10’781.42 13.71 BNVSKU
Long 10’324.78 8.81 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Bank of America am 09.04.2025

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Palantir-Aktie legt zu: NATO möchte KI-Anwendungen in Kriegskampfsystemen anwenden
Experten bleiben für NVIDIA-Aktie bullish - BoA sieht mehr als 80 Prozent Aufwärtspotenzial
Apple und NVIDIA im Fokus: US-Zölle sorgen weiter für Unsicherheit
Zollfreie Aktien? Diese Schweizer Titel könnten sich bewähren
Darum kann der Franken zu Euro und Dollar wieder etwas gewinnen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Montagnachmittag mit Aufschlag
Trotz Trumps Zöllen: Analysten prognostizieren Bitcoin noch in 2025 bei 200'000 Dollar-Marke
SMI-Wert Swiss Re-Aktie: Swiss Re-Dividende gesunken
Roche-Aktie höher: EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Kombination
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Warum Steve Wozniak dem E-Auto-Pionier den Rücken kehrt

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 15: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 15: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}