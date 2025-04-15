|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
15.04.2025 12:00:00
CNH to release 2025 First Quarter financial results on May 1
CNH to release 2025 First Quarter financial results on May 1
Basildon, April 15, 2025
CNH (NYSE: CNH) will release its financial results for the First Quarter of 2025 on Thursday, May 1, 2025. A live listen-only webcast of the financial results conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day. It will be accessible at the following address: bit.ly/CNH_Q1_2025
For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website (www.cnh.com) for 12 months.
Those interested in participating in the Q&A session should connect via telephone at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.
Dial-in numbers:
U.S. Toll-Free: +1 (800) 715 9871
U.S. Local: +1 (646) 307 1963
International Local: registrations.events/directory/international/itfs.html
Conference ID: 5427559
Conference name: CNH
CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.
Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.
For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com
For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com
Contacts:
Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnh.com
Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnh.com
Attachment
Nachrichten zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs
|
03.02.25
|Ausblick: CNH Industrial präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
07.11.24
|Ausblick: CNH Industrial stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: CNH Industrial legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs
Immobilien als Investment – Ronny Pifko zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Immobilienmarkt, Herausforderungen & Chancen 2025 🏢
💡 In der heutigen Ausgabe des BX Morning Calls sprechen François Bloch und David Kunz mit Ronny Pifko, einem erfahrenen Experten im Bereich Immobilieninvestment und Asset Management. Im Mittelpunkt stehen aktuelle Entwicklungen im deutschen Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilienmarkt – insbesondere in Berlin – sowie die Auswirkungen von Homeoffice, steigenden Zinsen und regulatorischen Anforderungen. 🔎
🏘 Themen im Überblick:
🔷 Unterschiede und Herausforderungen bei Wohn- vs. Gewerbeimmobilien
🔷 Warum der Standort Berlin für Investoren besonders relevant bleibt
🔷 Wie sich der Homeoffice-Trend auf Büromärkte und Mietflächen auswirkt
🔷 Strategien zur Werterhaltung und -steigerung trotz Marktunsicherheiten
🔷 Finanzierungslösungen in einem angespannten Zinsumfeld
🔷 Bedeutung lokaler Marktkenntnis und selektiver Investitionen
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|11.04.25
|Schroders: Schroders Capital Investment Outlook: Immobilien H1 2025
|10.04.25
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - April 2025
|09.04.25
|Schroders: Marktvolatilität: Unsere Sicht
Bank of America am 09.04.2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI höher -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag höher, auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich in Grün. Asiens Börsen legten am Dienstag zu.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}