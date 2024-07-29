CNH strengthens Global Leadership Team to deliver key priorities efficiently. Investor Day in early 2025.



Basildon, July 29, 2024

CNH (NYSE: CNH) announces its new Global Leadership Team (GLT), which is empowered to carry out faster and more effective delivery of its strategic priorities for profitable long-term growth globally in the Agriculture segment. The Construction segment will operate as a distinct business unit inside CNH with increased autonomy.

The new GLT is organized in a simplified matrix and comprises industry-leading experts and practitioners from within CNH. Their intimate in-house and industry knowledge coupled with their significant experience will support the Company’s strategic execution. These appointments are effective August 1. All roles report to the CEO.

Segment Heads

Gerrit Marx assumes direct responsibility for the Agriculture segment as CEO of CNH, encompassing the previous role of President, Agriculture. Mr. Marx recently rejoined CNH succeeding Scott Wine.





Humayun Chishti is appointed as President, Construction. Mr. Chishti joined CNH in 2002 and was previously the Finance Business Partner for Construction.





Douglas MacLeod is confirmed as President, Financial Services. He has been with CNH for more than 15 years.





Region Heads

Alongside the Presidents of Construction and Financial Services with their specific responsibilities for the profitability of their respective segments, the Region Heads are responsible for the financial performance and commercial execution of the Agriculture segment in their respective regions. Their mission is to deliver customer-centric excellence and strategic growth.

Vilmar Fistarol is confirmed as President, North America. Mr. Fistarol has over 30 years of experience with the Company.





Carlo Alberto Sisto is confirmed as President, EMEA. Mr. Sisto joined CNH in 1998.





Rafael Miotto is confirmed as President, Latin America, and has over 20 years of experience with CNH.





Luca Mainardi is appointed as President, Asia Pacific – excluding India. Mr. Mainardi has been with CNH for over 20 years – most recently as China Country Manager and Head of Brand Management & Commercial Services in Asia Pacific.





Narinder Mittal is appointed as President, India. This appointment recognizes the significant and increasing strategic position of India as a market itself, a sourcing and manufacturing hub, and home to engineering centers of excellence for CNH's iron and tech. Mr. Mittal was previously India Country Manager and first joined CNH in 2016.





Function Heads

Stefano Pampalone is appointed as Agriculture Chief Commercial Officer with global responsibility for the Agriculture segment's commercial strategy, brand and aftermarket activities. Mr. Pampalone was previously President, Construction where he led the turnaround of this business to record margin growth in 2023. Mr. Pampalone joined CNH in 1999.





Oddone Incisa is confirmed as Chief Financial Officer, and has over 25 years of service with the Company.





Jay Schroeder is appointed as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Schroeder has over 30 years of experience with CNH, covering roles of increasing responsibility in R&D, most recently as Head of Agriculture Product Development.





Carlos Santiago is appointed as Chief Manufacturing Officer. He will also assume responsibility for the CNH Business System. Mr. Santiago was previously responsible for quality and special projects, rejoining CNH in 2023 after close to a decade with Daimler and Mercedes Benz overseeing industrial operations first in Brazil, and then in North America.





Tom Verbaeten is confirmed as Chief Supply Chain Officer. Mr. Verbaeten has been with CNH since 1994.





Chun Woytera is appointed as Chief Quality & Customer Advocacy Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer, transitioning from her role as President, Asia Pacific. In this newly created position Ms. Woytera, who has been with CNH since 1997, will continue to advance overall quality, a cornerstone of customer success and future growth.





Kelly Manley is confirmed as Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Manley joined CNH in 2021.





Roberto Russo is confirmed as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, having been with the company for over 35 years.





The Internal Audit function – led by Glenn Robertson – reports directly to the Audit Committee of the CNH Board of Directors.

"I am confident that this leadership team will accelerate the delivery of world-class products and services that elevate our customers’ experience. Our unstinting focus on quality, our brands and the convergence of world-class iron and technology will guide our operational execution. I look forward to presenting our updated strategic plan at an Investor Day in early 2025 – Breaking New Ground together as we continue to claim our own turf in a competitive landscape,” said Gerrit Marx, CEO at CNH. "On behalf of the Company, I wish to thank Fritz Eichler, Marc Kermisch and Scott Moran for their valuable contributions and wish them all every success in their future endeavors outside of CNH.”

