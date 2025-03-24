|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
24.03.2025 22:05:00
CNH publishes 2025 Annual General Meeting agenda
Basildon, March 24, 2025
CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) announced today that it has published its notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM”) and proxy statement.
The AGM will be held on May 12, 2025, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The proceedings can also be followed via a live webcast on the Company's website (www.cnh.com).
The Company’s AGM materials and instructions for voting and submitting questions in advance of the meeting, together with those on how to follow the AGM remotely are available on the Company’s website at www.cnh.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include CNH Industrial’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contacts below.
The Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of USD $0.25 per share, subject to approval of the shareholders. If shareholders approve the proposed cash dividend, the record date for the dividend will be May 21, 2025. It is expected that the dividend will be paid on May 30, 2025.
CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.
Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.
For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com
For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com
Contacts:
Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnh.com
Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnh.com
Attachment
