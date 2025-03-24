Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’000 -0.6%  SPI 17’206 -0.5%  Dow 42’583 1.4%  DAX 22’853 -0.2%  Euro 0.9538 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’416 -0.2%  Gold 3’011 -0.5%  Bitcoin 77’752 2.6%  Dollar 0.8832 0.0%  Öl 73.1 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Tesla11448018Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842
Top News
Super Micro-Aktie profitiert kaum noch: Kurszielanhebung verpufft
Tesla-Aktie profitiert von Spekulationen über mildere Zölle
BYD-Aktie weit im Plus: BYD mit kräftigem Gewinnsprung
Meta-Aktie im Fokus: KI-Startup FuriosaAI lehnt Übernahme durch Meta ab
Investition in Bitcoin belohnt: Strategy-Aktie mit Kursanstieg
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.03.2025 22:05:00

CNH publishes 2025 Annual General Meeting agenda

CNH Industrial
10.54 CHF -8.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Basildon, March 24, 2025

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) announced today that it has published its notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM”) and proxy statement.

The AGM will be held on May 12, 2025, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The proceedings can also be followed via a live webcast on the Company's website (www.cnh.com).

The Company’s AGM materials and instructions for voting and submitting questions in advance of the meeting, together with those on how to follow the AGM remotely are available on the Company’s website at www.cnh.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include CNH Industrial’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contacts below.

The Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of USD $0.25 per share, subject to approval of the shareholders. If shareholders approve the proposed cash dividend, the record date for the dividend will be May 21, 2025. It is expected that the dividend will be paid on May 30, 2025.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. 

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.  

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com 

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com 

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnh.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnh.com

Attachment


Analysen zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem spannenden Video spricht Tim Schäfer über die Investment-Philosophie von Warren Buffett und warum langfristiges Buy & Hold auch heute noch funktioniert. Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf Berkshire Hathaway, die Lieblingsaktie von Tim, und analysieren die grössten Positionen des Star-Investors – von Apple über Coca-Cola bis hin zu Occidental Petroleum.

✅ Welche Dividendenaktien lohnen sich wirklich?
✅ Warum Buffett Milliarden in Cash hält
✅ Wie du dein Depot stabil und renditestark aufbaust
✅ Welche Titel Buffett kürzlich reduziert – und wo er verstärkt einsteigt
✅ Tipps von Tim Schäfer aus erster Hand – direkt von der Wall Street!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

18:30 Logo WHS Nike Aktie: Schwache Zahlen, starke Marke? Nike im Realitätscheck nach den Quartalszahlen
11:18 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Vorsichtige Währungshüter
09:13 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
09:09 SMI schlägt sich wacker
21.03.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
20.03.25 From Winter to Spring: Shifting Dynamics in U.S. Wheat Production
20.03.25 Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
20.03.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Lonza Group AG, Swisscom AG
20.03.25 Chinas Rückkehr an die Spitze
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’569.36 18.86 BDKS2U
Short 13’815.90 13.84 BU9S6U
Short 14’336.02 8.91 B19SNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’000.24 24.03.2025 17:31:19
Long 12’480.00 19.34
Long 12’200.00 13.96
Long 11’660.00 8.69
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Rheinmetall und Leonardo schielen wohl auf Iveco-Rüstungssparte
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Novo Nordisk-Aktie unter Druck: Anleger zweifeln an CagriSema-Wirksamkeit
Xiaomi-Aktie höher: Xiaomi erhofft sich Milliarden-Einnahmen aus Aktienverkauf
BYD-Aktie weit im Plus: BYD mit kräftigem Gewinnsprung
Kursrutsch am Aktienmarkt: Diese Experten-Strategien helfen, die Ruhe zu bewahren
Bayer-Aktie bricht ein: US-Gericht urteilt gegen Bayer
Hoffen auf moderatere Zollpolitik: Wall Street gewinnt -- SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Grün
RENK-, DWS- und flatexDEGIRO-Aktien steigen in den MDAX auf - Aktien uneins

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 12: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 12: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}