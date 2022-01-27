CNH Industrial to Host Capital Markets Day on February 22, 2022

London, January 27, 2022



CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) will host its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST, with presentations beginning at 12:00 p.m. The event will be held at The Fillmore Theater in Miami Beach, Florida for those attending in-person. A live webcast of the event will also be available online.

Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial, and other members of the Company’s Senior Leadership Team will present the updated strategic business plan following the recent spin-off of its On-Highway activities. As a pure player in the agricultural and construction industries, the event will detail CNH Industrial’s long-term priorities, technology roadmap, financial outlook, segment overviews and ESG targets.

To attend in-person, please click here. Post-event, a replay, along with supplemental materials, will be available in the Investor Relations section of www.cnhindustrial.com.

