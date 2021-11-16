CNH Industrial to announce an Iveco Group Investor Day on November 18, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT. This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation”) relating to the intention of the Company to proceed with the admission to listing and trading on Euronext Milan of all Iveco Group N.V. common shares (the "Admission”). This announcement does not constitute or form part of a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and has not been reviewed nor approved by any regulatory or supervisory authority in any jurisdiction, including any member state of the European Economic Area (each, an "EEA Member”), the United Kingdom and the United States. This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer by or invitation by or on behalf of, the Company, CNH Industrial N.V. ("CNH Industrial”), any of their advisors or any representative of the Company or CNH Industrial or any of their advisors, to purchase any securities or an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation to buy securities by any person in any jurisdiction, including any EEA Member, the United Kingdom or the United States. The approval of the Prospectus (as defined below) by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM”) should not be understood as an endorsement of the quality of the Shares (as defined below) and the Company. Potential investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Shares.

London, November 16, 2021

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI/ MI: CNHI) announced today that in view of the spin-off in early 2022, there will be an Iveco Group Investor Day on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

A live streaming of the Iveco Group Investor Day will begin at 2:30 p.m. CET / 1:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The entire event is scheduled to last 2 hours, including the Q&A session.

Details for accessing the live streaming presentation and Q&A are available at the following address: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b8oerjdw

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Iveco Group N.V. website (www.ivecogroup.com).

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

