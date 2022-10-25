SMI 10'662 0.6%  SPI 13'623 0.6%  Dow 31'500 1.3%  DAX 12'804 -1.0%  Euro 0.9890 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'515 -0.4%  Gold 1'642 -0.5%  Bitcoin 19'348 0.1%  Dollar 1.0027 0.2%  Öl 92.6 -1.0% 
Top News
CNH Industrial Aktie [Valor: 22447447 / ISIN: NL0010545661]
25.10.2022 14:30:00

CNH Industrial to announce 2022 Third Quarter financial results on November 8

CNH Industrial
15.70 CHF 8.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

London, October 25, 2022

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2022 will be released on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

A live audio webcast of the financial results conference call will begin at 3:30 p.m. CET / 2:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address: bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q3_2022.

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website (www.cnhindustrial.com) for two weeks following the conference call.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media RelationsInvestor Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.comEmail: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment


