CNH Industrial Aktie
16.05.2023 14:30:00

CNH Industrial supports education in Thailand

CNH Industrial
14.81 CHF 4.07%
Read the full story on cnhindustrial.com

London, May 16, 2023

At CNH Industrial we actively support the communities in which we operate. Our employees are committed to projects and initiatives that benefit those around them. And in Thailand, we have been doing just that by sponsoring and assisting with many education-based efforts.

From assisting with the rebuild of a monsoon-struck school to donating a state-of-the-art combine harvester to an agricultural college, CNH Industrial Thailand and its employees have dedicated time and resources to helping advance the education of Thailand’s children.

Our employees’ efforts and our donations are helping inspire a new generation of agriculture professionals. For the full story and images straight from these initiatives visit bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en to learn more about CNH Industrial Thailand’s valuable work.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian        Anna Angelini
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

