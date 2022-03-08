Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
08.03.2022 11:45:00

CNH Industrial strengthens its presence in India with state-of-the-art Technology Center

This site delivers engineering and R&D excellence for the Company, with further digital developments underway.

New Delhi, March 8, 2022

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), a global leader in agriculture and construction, has officially inaugurated its new India Technology Center (ITC) in the city of Gurugram, located southwest of the country’s capital New Delhi in northern India. This strategic hub is an integral part of the Company’s global R&D footprint focusing on Product Development and digital solutions.

The ITC is the first of its kind in the country for CNH Industrial, equipped with the latest technology and capabilities including an innovation center, vehicle simulation and a state-of-the-art Extended Reality/Virtual Reality laboratory to support global technology-led projects. The Center has been operational since March 2021 and considering its early returns, the addition of further design development spaces for additive manufacturing, embedded software, data analytics, and User Interface & User Experience (UI/UX) with advanced simulation capabilities are foreseen. This site will play a strategic role for collaborative efforts with its sister R&D centers around the world to innovate and leverage the leading-edge technology and digital ecosystem in India, with increased efficiencies to benefit customers.

The Center will also focus on developing core competencies in customer-influenced software solutions and technologies including cloud, embedded, electrification, autonomous, advanced analysis, simulation, automation and mechanical & electrical design.

Located in the Gurugram SEZ (Cyber City), the ITC employs over 100 people, and is currently recruiting more through a rigorous and discerning talent search that prioritizes diversity.

"India’s vast potential, thriving economic development and highly-skilled talent pool make it an attractive market for the expansion and growth of our business,” said Chun Woytera, President Asia Pacific, CNH Industrial. "In the last 10 years, CNH Industrial has invested significantly in our Indian manufacturing, R&D, supply base and supply chain development, among other areas. The new ITC will strengthen our vision of making India a technology hub and showcasing the capabilities and opportunities it provides across the agriculture and construction sectors.”

"CNH Industrial’s India Technology Center will be an important part of the Company's global R&D capabilities. The Center will develop leading-edge technologies, including software, embedded electronics and data analytics, to support both our Indian business and the Company's global product portfolio,” said Marc Kermisch, Chief Information Officer and ad interim Chief Technology & Quality Officer, CNH Industrial. "The technologies available at the Center will make it possible to increase efficiency and further transform how we support our customers.”

CNH Industrial India serves the country through the Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and CASE Construction Equipment brands, delivering on the promise of globally engineered excellence, ‘Made in India’ for over 30 years. The business is supported by a dedicated financial arm, CNH Industrial Capital India, which was launched in 2018.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Local media contact:

Madhu Kandhari
India
Tel. +91 981 180 1108

Global media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian        Anna Angelini
North AmericaUnited Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249                                                Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

