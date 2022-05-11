CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program





London, May 11, 2022

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that, under the common share buy-back program currently in place, the Company has completed the transactions reported in aggregate as follows:

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price

per share

excluding fees Consideration

excluding fees Consideration (*)

excluding fees (€) (€) ($) May 2, 2022(**) 999 12.9050 12,892.10 13,567.65 May 9, 2022 99,001 13.0245 1,289,438.52 1,361,518.14 100,000 - 1,302,330.62 1,375,085.79

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase.

(**) Based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company.

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €20,513,534.08 million ($22,323,103.12 million) for a total amount of 1,661,455 common shares purchased.

As of May 10, 2022, the Company held 9,653,817 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: bit.ly/CNHI_Buyback

