Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’665 1.5%  SPI 14’819 1.4%  Dow 32’945 0.0%  DAX 13’929 2.2%  Euro 1.0275 0.6%  EStoxx50 3’741 1.5%  Gold 1’954 -1.4%  Bitcoin 36’418 3.0%  Dollar 0.9382 0.3%  Öl 106.1 -5.4% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
CNH Industrial Aktie [Valor: 22447447 / ISIN: NL0010545661]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.03.2022 21:30:00

CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program

CNH Industrial
12.56 CHF -16.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

London, March 14, 2022

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that, under the common share buy-back program currently in place, the Company has completed the transactions reported in aggregate as follows:

DateNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price
per share
including fees		Consideration
excluding fees		Consideration (*)
excluding fees
  (€)(€)($)
March 4, 20221,000,00012.431412,431,400.0013,586,277.06
March 7, 2022500,00011.96635,983,150.006,518,641.93
Total1,500,000-18,414,550.0020,104,918.99

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase.

As of March 14, 2022, the Company held 9,823,196 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buy-Back Program section at the following address: bit.ly/CNHI_Buyback

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachments


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto Talk: Torsten Dennin – Profitieren Kryptowährungen von der Ukraine Krise? | BX Swiss TV

Zuletzt reagierte der Kryptomarkt analog zum Aktienmarkt und hatte ebenfalls mit hohen Kursverlusten zu kämpfen. Bei Kryptowährungen ist dies jedoch aufgrund der natürlichen Volatilität nichts aussergewöhnliches. Die aktuell diskutierten Sanktionen über das SWIFT Zahlungssystem könnten sogar eher als Beschleunigung für die Adaption von Kryptowährungen führen. Können Kryptowährungen durch die aktuelle Krise profitieren? Diese Fragen beantwortet Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO bei Asset Management Switzerland AG im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss im Interview.

Krypto Talk: Torsten Dennin – Profitieren Kryptowährungen von der Ukraine Krise? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:15 Ebay schärft die Ziele – Aktie am Jahrestief
11:18 Vontobel: derimail - Tiefe Barrieren für die neue Woche
09:54 Im Bann von Geld- und Geopolitik
09:33 Marktüberblick: Volkswagen übertrifft Erwartungen
09:07 SMI-Anleger vorsichtig optimistisch
11.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
10.03.22 Krypto Talk: Torsten Dennin – Profitieren Kryptowährungen von der Ukraine Krise? | BX Swiss TV
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’242.43 16.58 LSSMQU
Short 12’369.18 14.00 LSSMMU
Short 12’842.59 8.92 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11’665.23 14.03.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’237.62 19.98 OSSM2U
Long 10’779.51 11.24 OSSM4U
Long 10’386.29 8.17 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ukraine-Krieg bleibt Hauptthema: Dow schlussendlich stabil -- SMI letztlich mit klaren Gewinnen -- DAX schliesst weit im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Bären lasten auf Meyer Burger
Finanzexperte erwartet starken Anstieg des Bitcoin-Kurs - Bis Ende März bei 50'000 US-Dollar?
Dividenden-Aktien als Sicherheitsanker: Diese Papiere empfiehlt Jim Cramer
VW-Aktie klettert hoch: Volkswagen schüttet nach Gewinnsprung hohe Dividende aus - Produktionsstop in drei China-Werken
On-Aktie dennoch deutlich im Minus: On plant massive Expansion
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Novartis sieht Wirksamkeit von Zolgensma nach Studien erneut bestätigt - Sandoz mit Übernahme
Schindler-Aktie: Was bei Schindler trotz offenkundig starker Geschäftsentwicklung schief läuft
Ballard Power-Aktie schliesst klar im Minus: Ballard Power macht noch mehr Verlust
Alibaba Aktie News: Alibaba mit Kurseinbussen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten