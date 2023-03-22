SMI 10'782 -0.1%  SPI 14'123 0.0%  Dow 32'030 -1.6%  DAX 15'216 0.1%  Euro 0.9964 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'196 0.3%  Gold 1'967 1.3%  Bitcoin 24'924 -4.0%  Dollar 0.9177 -0.5%  Öl 75.8 1.0% 
CNH Industrial Aktie
CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on $300 Million Buyback Program. Completion of Second $50 million tranche and launch of Third $50 million tranche

London, March 22, 2023

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that it has completed the second tranche of its $50 million share buyback (the "Second Tranche”) in the framework of its $300 million common share buyback program with the transaction described in the table below. The transaction, completed on March 13, 2023, reported in aggregate, was based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company based on instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations). After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Second Tranche, the total invested amount is approximately €46,863,453.43 ($49,999,997.50) for a total amount of 3,065,368 common shares purchased.

DateNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price
per share
excluding fees		Consideration
excluding fees 		Consideration (**)
excluding fees
  (€)(€)($)
March 13, 202321,47414.2349305,680.24327,261.27

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase.

On March 14, 2023 CNH Industrial has commenced a third tranche of $50 million share buyback (the "Third Tranche”) in the framework of its $300 million share buyback program previously announced on July 29, 2022 (the "Program”). The purchases will be executed on Euronext Milan and on multilateral trading facilities (MTFs) in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation and the terms and conditions of the existing authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders on April 13, 2022. In the period, March 15, 2023 to March 17, 2023 the Company completed the following transactions under the Third Tranche, reported in aggregate, based on orders placed with the Company’s broker:

DateNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price
per share
excluding fees		Consideration
excluding fees 		Consideration (**)
excluding fees
  (€)(€)($)
March 15, 2023280,00013.59933,807,804.004,016,852.44
March 16, 2023188,00013.25872,492,635.602,640,947.42
March 17, 2023188,00013.15452,473,046.002,627,116.77
 656,000-8,773,485.609,284,916.63

As of March 17, 2023, the Company currently holds 23,474,209 common shares in Treasury.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: bit.ly/CNHI_Buyback.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

