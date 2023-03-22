CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on $300 Million Buyback Program. Completion of Second $50 million tranche and launch of Third $50 million tranche

London, March 22, 2023



CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that it has completed the second tranche of its $50 million share buyback (the "Second Tranche”) in the framework of its $300 million common share buyback program with the transaction described in the table below. The transaction, completed on March 13, 2023, reported in aggregate, was based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company based on instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations). After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Second Tranche, the total invested amount is approximately €46,863,453.43 ($49,999,997.50) for a total amount of 3,065,368 common shares purchased.

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price

per share

excluding fees Consideration

excluding fees Consideration (**)

excluding fees (€) (€) ($) March 13, 2023 21,474 14.2349 305,680.24 327,261.27

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase.

On March 14, 2023 CNH Industrial has commenced a third tranche of $50 million share buyback (the "Third Tranche”) in the framework of its $300 million share buyback program previously announced on July 29, 2022 (the "Program”). The purchases will be executed on Euronext Milan and on multilateral trading facilities (MTFs) in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation and the terms and conditions of the existing authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders on April 13, 2022. In the period, March 15, 2023 to March 17, 2023 the Company completed the following transactions under the Third Tranche, reported in aggregate, based on orders placed with the Company’s broker:

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price

per share

excluding fees Consideration

excluding fees Consideration (**)

excluding fees (€) (€) ($) March 15, 2023 280,000 13.5993 3,807,804.00 4,016,852.44 March 16, 2023 188,000 13.2587 2,492,635.60 2,640,947.42 March 17, 2023 188,000 13.1545 2,473,046.00 2,627,116.77 656,000 - 8,773,485.60 9,284,916.63

As of March 17, 2023, the Company currently holds 23,474,209 common shares in Treasury.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: bit.ly/CNHI_Buyback.

