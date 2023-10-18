Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
CNH Industrial Aktie
CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on $300 Million Buyback Program

Basildon, October 18, 2023

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that under the sixth $50 million tranche (the "Sixth Tranche”) of its $300 million share buyback program the Company completed transactions in the period October 9, 2023 through October 13, 2023, reported in aggregate, based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations) as set forth in the table below.   After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Sixth Tranche, the total invested amount in the Sixth Tranche is approximately €27,453,039.06 ($29,572,926.34) or a total amount of 2,266,078 common shares purchased.

DateNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price
per share
excluding fees		Consideration
excluding fees		Consideration (*)
excluding fees
  (€)(€)($)
October 9, 202359,53410.9983654,772.79689,541.23
October 11, 2023129,00011.42561,473,902.401,562,926.11
October 12, 202387,00011.3508987,519.601,048,647.06
October 13, 202329,72311.2572334,597.76352,130.68
 305,257-3,450,792.553,653,245.08

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase

As of October 13, 2023, the Company held 34,411,464 common shares in Treasury.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: cnhindustrial.com/BuyBack.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Schafft Disney den Turnaround? CEO Bob Iger will die Rentabilität steigern und die Kosten senken – und geniesst die Unterstützung von Nelson Peltz. 

Wer kennt sie nicht, die Mickey Mouse? Die geliebte Walt Disney-Figur ist seit fast einem Jahrhundert bekannt. Walt Disney ist im Bereich der internationalen Familienunterhaltung tätig. Das Medienunternehmen besitzt und betreibt Fernseh- und Radioproduktions-, Vertriebs- und Sendestationen, Direct-to-Consumer-Dienste, Vergnügungsparks und Hotels. Es wurde am 16. Oktober 1923 von Walter Elias Disney gegründet und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Burbank, Kalifornien.

Während der breite US Aktienmarkt in den letzten drei Jahren erheblich zulegte – der S&P 500 stieg um mehr als 25 Prozent –, hat Disney‘s Marktwert gut 30 Prozent verloren. Auch für das laufende Jahr sieht es nicht besser aus: Seit Jahresbeginn hat die Aktie ihren Wert knapp halten können, während der breite S&P 500 Index um rund 14 Prozent gestiegen ist.

Disney‘s Aktienkurs erreichte Anfang 2021 ein Allzeithoch bei knapp 200 Dollar pro Aktie, nachdem das Unternehmen mehrere Quartale lang ein rasantes Wachstum der Anmeldungen für seinen Streamingdienst Disney+ verzeichnet hatte. Seither befindet sich der Aktienpreis im Sinkflug: Streiks in Hollywood brachten die Fernseh- und Filmproduktion zum Stillstand. Disney hatte zudem mit einem öffentlichen Streit über Gebühren mit dem grossen Kabelnetzbetreiber Charter Communications zu kämpfen; Befürchtungen über anhaltende Verluste im Fernseh- und Streaming-Geschäft trugen auch ihren Teil dazu bei. Derzeit wird die Aktie zu rund 85 Dollar gehandelt.

Hoffnungen auf eine strategische Wende des Unternehmens schürt die jüngste Erhöhung der Beteiligung des aktivistischen Investors Nelson Peltz mit seiner Trian Fund Management. Es wird erwartet, dass der Fonds mehrere Verwaltungsratssitze fordern wird – darunter auch einen für Peltz. Nach Ansicht von Trian ist Disney deutlich unterbewertet und braucht dringend einen starken, fokussierten und wertorientierten Verwaltungsrat. Trian hat ihre Beteiligung von 6,4 Millionen Aktien Ende des zweiten Quartals auf heute mehr als 30 Millionen Aktien aufgestockt.

Peltz unterstützt Disney-CEO Bob Iger, der nach einer 15-jährigen Amtszeit von 2005 bis 2020 im letzten Jahr wieder an die Spitze des Unternehmens trat. Unter anderem konzentriert sich Iger auf die Steigerung der Rentabilität des Streaming-Geschäfts durch eine Reihe von Preiserhöhungen sowie auf die Senkung der Kosten. Die Budgetkürzungen in Höhe von 5,5 Milliarden Dollar und der Abbau von 7000 Stellen schreiten zügig voran.

So schätzen die Bankanalysten Disney zurzeit ein:

  • Der Konsens der Bankanalysten ist «Kaufen». Von den 33 Analysten, die die Aktie beobachten, empfehlen 24 «Kaufen», sieben «Halten» und zwei «Verkaufen».
  • Das durchschnittlich erwartete Aufwärtspotenzial des Aktienkurses für die nächsten sechs bis zwölf Monate liegt aktuell bei etwa 23 Prozent.

Quellen unter: umushroom.com

Aktienwissen walt disney
Aktie der Woche: Walt Disney

Quelle: umushroom.com

