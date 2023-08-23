CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on $300 Million Buyback Program

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'974 0.9%  SPI 14'456 0.8%  Dow 34'473 0.5%  DAX 15'728 0.2%  Euro 0.9541 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'267 0.2%  Gold 1'916 0.9%  Bitcoin 23'340 1.9%  Dollar 0.8779 -0.3%  Öl 82.9 -1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Roche1203211Lonza1384101
Top News
Nach heftiger Empörung: Zoom rudert bei Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück
So agiert ein aktivistisch ausgerichteter Fonds bei Firmen mit "Stress-Symptomen" hinter den Kulissen
NVIDIA glänzt mit Gewinnsprung und übertrifft erneut die Erwartungen - NVIDIA-Aktie nachbörslich mit Kursfeuerwerk
Foot Locker-Aktie stürzt ab: Foot Locker senkt nach abermaligem Verlust die Jahresprognose - adidas- und PUMA-Aktien belastet
VinFast-Aktie mit rasanter Kursachterbahn: VinFast-Aktie verdoppelt Kurs nach Bericht über Bau einer Fabrik in Vietnam
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
CNH Industrial Aktie [Valor: 22447447 / ISIN: NL0010545661]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.08.2023 22:30:00

CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on $300 Million Buyback Program

CNH Industrial
12.41 CHF -4.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Basildon, August 23, 2023

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that under the sixth $50 million tranche (the "Sixth Tranche”) of its $300 million share buyback program the Company completed transactions in the period August 14, 2023 through August 18, 2023, reported in aggregate, as set forth in the table below. After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Sixth Tranche, the total invested amount in the Sixth Tranche is approximately €11,735,498.15 ($12,839,274.82) or a total amount of 933,649 common shares purchased.

DateNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price
per share
excluding fees		Consideration
excluding fees 		Consideration (*)
excluding fees
  (€)(€)($)
August 14, 202379,40012.5658997,724.521,090,512.90
August 16, 2023203,00012.13612,463,628.302,689,296.65
August 17, 202333,61612.0886406,370.38442,943.71
August 18, 2023125,00011.97331,496,662.501,626,423.14
  

441,016

 		- 

5,364,385.70

 		5,849,176.40

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase

As of August 18, 2023, the Company held 33,079,035 common shares in Treasury.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: cnhindustrial.com/BuyBack.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – François Bloch heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck

Inside Trading & Investment

08:43 SMI kann Gewinne erneut nicht halten
08:00 Bilanz der bisherigen Berichtssaison
22.08.23 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Amgen Inc, Biogen Inc, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Moderna Inc
22.08.23 Marktüberblick: Continental haussiert
22.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Roche, Swisscom
22.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck
21.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Trüber Sommermonat
17.08.23 EUR/USD: Fed-Protokolle bringen keine Klarheit – Anleger auf der Hut
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'423.67 18.90 54SSMU
Short 11'647.26 13.62 DRSSMU
Short 12'062.38 8.98 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'973.64 23.08.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'518.05 19.93 V4SSMU
Long 10'254.05 13.45 EHSSMU
Long 9'846.42 8.98 CPSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Roche veröffentlicht durch Datenleck unbeabsichtigt gute Tiragolumab-Studiendaten
Novartis-Aktie reagiert positiv: Novartis lagert Life-Science-Park Rheintal in Stein aus
Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett und Michael Burry bereiten sich auf Börsencrash vor
"Das Finanzsystem ist kaputt": Ex-Credit Suisse-Topmanager Lenny Fischer rechnet mit Bankenbranche ab
Ausblick: NVIDIA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
SMI schliesst höher -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich kaum halten -- Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag mehrheitlich fester
Schnäppchenjäger wittern ihre Chance: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Aufschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Rezessionsängste schrumpfen: So könnte es bis zum Jahresende für den US-Aktienmarkt im S&P 500 weitergehen
BCGE-Aktie stabil: Ex-Credit Suisse-Banker Nicolas Krügel wird neuer Chef der Genfer Kantonalbank
Ausblick: Canadian Solar präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst höher -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich kaum halten -- Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag mehrheitlich fester

Am heimischen Markt ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht vollumfänglich halten und schloss nur knapp im Plus. Die Wall Street legte einen freundlichen Handelstag hin, besonders Tech-Werte erfreuten sich hoher Beliebtheit. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit