SMI 10'875 -1.0%  SPI 14'378 -0.7%  Dow 33'735 -0.6%  DAX 15'603 0.5%  Euro 0.9751 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'237 0.3%  Gold 1'925 0.8%  Bitcoin 26'904 0.3%  Dollar 0.8893 -0.7%  Öl 78.3 2.4% 
Top News
KW 27: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Alibaba-Aktie dennoch im Aufwind: Alibaba-Beteiligung Ant Group wird von China zu Strafe verdonnert
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie und Tesla-Aktie uneins: Zugang zu Teslas Superchargern für Mercedes-Kunden in den USA
Stiller Marktführer SGS: Halbjahreszahlen dürften Einblick in die Erfolge der Sparmassnahmen geben
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
CNH Industrial Aktie [Valor: 22447447 / ISIN: NL0010545661]
07.07.2023 22:30:00

CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on $300 Million Buyback Program

CNH Industrial
12.41 CHF -4.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Basildon, July 7, 2023

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that under the fifth $50 million tranche (the "Fifth Tranche”) of its $300 million share buyback program the Company completed transactions in the period June 28, 2023 to June 29, 2023, reported in aggregate, based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations) as set forth in the table below. After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Fifth Tranche, the total invested amount is approximately €19,279,011.86 ($21,074,309.65) for a total amount of 1,492,055 common shares purchased.

DateNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price
per share
excluding fees		Consideration
excluding fees		Consideration (*)
excluding fees
  (€)(€)($)
June 28, 2023 

71,565		 

12.8413		 

918,987.63

 		1,005,188.67
June 29, 2023 

157,674		 

12.8657		 

2,028,586.38		2,218,867.78
 229,239-2,947,574.013,224,056.45

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase

As of June 30, 2023, the Company held 30,046,699 common shares in Treasury.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: cnhindustrial.com/BuyBack.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment


