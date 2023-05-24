|
CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on $300 Million Buyback Program
London, May 24, 2023
CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that it has commenced the fourth $50 million tranche (the "Fourth Tranche”) of its $300 million share buyback program previously announced on July 29, 2022 (the "Program”). The Company completed transactions May 15, 2023 through May 17, 2023, reported in aggregate, based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations) as set forth in the table below.
|Date
|Number of common shares purchased
|Average price
per share
excluding fees
|Consideration
excluding fees
|Consideration (*)
excluding fees
|(€)
|(€)
|($)
|May 15, 2023
|191,000
|12.8875
|2,461,512.50
|2,677,141.00
|May 16, 2023
|194,000
|12.7252
|2,468,688.80
|2,686,180.28
|May 17, 2023
|170,017
|12.5850
|2,139,663.95
|2,317,042.09
|555,017
|-
|7,069,865.25
|7,680,363.37
(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase
As of May 19, 2023, the Company held 25,589,270 common shares in Treasury.
Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: bit.ly/CNHI_Buy_Back.
CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.
Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.
For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com
For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com
Contacts:
Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com
Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com
