SMI 11'098 -1.1%  SPI 14'303 -1.0%  Dow 32'657 -0.7%  DAX 15'365 -0.1%  Euro 0.9963 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'238 -0.2%  Gold 1'827 0.6%  Bitcoin 21'830 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9417 0.0%  Öl 83.9 1.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Wells Fargo-Stratege: Das sind die Top-Anlagethemen in 2023
Februar 2023: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Bantleon-Manager gibt Entwarnung: Schweiz dürfte tiefe Rezession vermeiden - Anleger sollten sich trotzdem positionieren
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk kämpft sich an Spitze zurück - Bernard Arnault nicht mehr reichster Mensch der Welt
Britische Finanzaufsichtsbehörde reguliert Werbung für Krypto-Firmen strenger
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
CNH Industrial Aktie [Valor: 22447447 / ISIN: NL0010545661]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.02.2023 23:30:00

CNH Industrial N.V. files 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and publishes 2022 EU Annual Report

CNH Industrial
14.81 CHF 4.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

London, February 28, 2023

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K (prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and it has published its 2022 EU Annual Report (including the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with EU-IFRS and the separate financial statements of CNH Industrial N.V.).

The 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the 2022 EU Annual Report are available in the Investor Relations section of the CNH Industrial corporate website at www.cnhindustrial.com. Both documents can be viewed online or downloaded in PDF format. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Company’s complete 2022 audited financial statements free of charge from investor.relations@cnhind.com.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com


Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten