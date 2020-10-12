CNH Industrial honored with two 2020 Manufacturing Leadership Awards





The Manufacturing Leadership Council has recognized CNH Industrial’s innovation in manufacturing technology with two prestigious awards for its ground-breaking Virtual Reality projects

London, October 12, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announced that it has received two 2020 Manufacturing Leadership Awards for outstanding achievement in the following categories: Collaborative Innovation and Operational Excellence. The awards, chosen by a panel of expert judges, were presented at the virtual Manufacturing Leadership Awards Event on October 8, 2020. Now in its 16th year, the awards, conferred by the Manufacturing Leadership Council, a division of the National Association of Manufacturers which is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, honor manufacturing companies and individual leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing.

Winner of the Collaborative Innovation Leadership category, CNH Industrial’s project entitled the Mixed Reality Parametric Environment for Product Development (MR4PD) is a virtual environment used in the design of new agricultural machines. The MR4PD allows the customer to be involved in the development process from the concept phase through to the finished product. Immersed in a virtual world, the user can experience the new product’s full range of features in a variety of simulated farm environments. The project offers significant benefits both in terms of reduced product development costs and time to market. By testing a new product using the Virtual Reality Environment instead of physical testing, CO 2 is also significantly reduced through the elimination of all material and fuel consumption usually associated with the construction of physical prototypes.

CNH Industrial’s second award, this time in the Operational Excellence Leadership category, recognizes the pioneering Forklift Simulator Using Virtual Reality Technology project – a fully immersive, virtual reality simulator that gives logistics equipment operators the opportunity to train in multiple scenarios, while feedback is provided in real-time to both user and trainer. The project has led to a 50% reduction in training time for new operators, while the implementation of a proactive defensive driving training program for existing operators is designed to reduce risks within the Company’s plants.

These awards represent two major achievements for CNH Industrial and demonstrate the company’s on-going commitment to creating a better future through sustainable and innovative engineering.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

The National Association of Manufacturers’ Manufacturing Leadership Council is the world’s first member-driven, global business leadership network dedicated to senior executives in the manufacturing industry. The Manufacturing Leadership Council’s mission is to help senior executives define and shape a better future for themselves, their organizations, and the industry at large by focusing on the intersection of critical business and technology issues that will drive growth today and in the future. The Council offers an extensive portfolio of leadership networking, research, thought leadership content, and professional development products, programs, and services — including the Manufacturing Leadership Community Website, an online global business network with over 7,000 members around the world.

National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.

The NAM’s world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs.

