Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'221 0.3%  SPI 14'754 0.3%  Dow 33'727 -0.7%  DAX 15'830 -1.0%  Euro 0.9798 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'272 -0.8%  Gold 1'922 0.4%  Bitcoin 27'695 3.5%  Dollar 0.8968 0.2%  Öl 74.3 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Im Schatten regulatorischer Razzien zeichnet sich ein neues Banking-System für Kryptowährungen ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 25: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Axpo verkauft Minderheitsbeteiligung an Axpo Volt Beteiligung an BVK
"Meisterwerk der Ingenieurskunst" - Hat Apples Computer-Brille das Potential des iPhones?
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Siemens Energy56635536Logitech2575132Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882DocMorris4261528
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

CNH Industrial Aktie [Valor: 22447447 / ISIN: NL0010545661]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.06.2023 22:30:00

CNH Industrial: Completion of fourth $50 million tranche of $300 million Buyback Program

CNH Industrial
13.00 CHF 6.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Basildon, June 23, 2023

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that it has completed the fourth $50 million tranche (the "Fourth Tranche”) of its $300 million common share buyback program. The Company completed transactions in the period June 14, 2023 to June 19, 2023, reported in aggregate as set forth in the table below. After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Fourth Tranche, the total invested amount is approximately €46,391,433.70 ($49,999,997.21) for a total amount of 3,678,065 common shares purchased.

DateNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price
per share
excluding fees		Consideration
excluding fees		Consideration (*)
excluding fees
  (€)(€)($)
June 14, 202316,77913.2339222,051.61240,015.58
June 15, 2023186,00013.33012,479,398.602,682,461.35
June 16, 2023187,00013.29582,486,314.602,726,492.59
June 19, 2023116,18713.24391,538,769.011,680,643.51
 505,966-6,726,533.827,329,613.03

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase

As of June 19, 2023, the Company held 28,712,318 common shares in Treasury. Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: cnhindustrial.com/BuyBack.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:40 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
10:33 SMI wirkt angeschlagen
09:43 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise unter Druck
06:16 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Trendlinien im Fokus
22.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
22.06.23 DAX fällt unter 16.000 Punkte – Jerome Powell forciert Zinsängste
22.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch
21.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'727.96 19.25 GNSSMU
Short 11'943.77 13.49 NMSSMU
Short 12'434.07 8.47 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'221.22 23.06.2023 17:30:17
Long 10'788.20 19.09 YQSSMU
Long 10'535.60 13.41 VWSSMU
Long 10'070.59 8.66 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB-Jordan nach Leitzinsanhebung: Werden wenn nötig Zinsen weiter erhöhen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag mit roten Vorzeichen
VanEck: Drei Zukunftsszenarien für Ethereum - Kursanstieg auf 51'000 US-Dollar bis 2030?
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Credit Suisse-Investoren reichen Sammelklage gegen Dougan und Thiam ein - SNB fordert Lehren aus der CS-Krise
Trümmer nahe Titanic-Wrack: Wieso die Logitech-Aktie unter der Suche nach der Tauchkapsel Titan gelitten hat
Wegen Siemens Gamesa: Siemens Energy kann Ergebnisprognose nicht halten - Siemens Energy-Aktie mit dramatischer Talfahrt
Nächstes Bitcoin-Halving wohl im April 2024 - Miner dürften laut Experten stark unter Druck geraten
Tesla Files legen grundlegende Designfehler des Cybertrucks offen
Logitech-Aktie gesucht: Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm über 1 Milliarde Dollar beschlossen
Swiss Re-Aktie verliert: Weltweit riesige Versicherungslücke

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten