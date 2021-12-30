SMI 12’913 -0.1%  SPI 16’445 -0.4%  Dow 36’398 -0.3%  DAX 15’885 0.2%  Euro 1.0351 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’306 0.5%  Gold 1’816 0.6%  Bitcoin 43’227 1.7%  Dollar 0.9138 -0.1%  Öl 79.3 0.0% 
30.12.2021 22:30:00

CNH Industrial completes 90% capital stock purchase of Sampierana S.p.A.

CNH Industrial
17.51 CHF 10.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

London, December 30, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that it has completed its purchase of 90% of the capital stock of Sampierana S.p.A. As previously announced on August 30, 2021, the acquisition of the remaining 10% of the transaction will occur over the course of the next four years, through predetermined mechanisms, to ensure a smooth managerial transition.

Sampierana is an Italian company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of earthmoving machines, undercarriages and spare parts.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Contacts:

Corporate Communications
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

