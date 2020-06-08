<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.06.2020 07:30:00

CNH Industrial announces updates on its investment in Nikola Corporation

London, June 8, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announced the following updates on the $250 million  investment, made through its IVECO commercial vehicle segment, in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) as a consequence of the completion, on June 3, 2020, of the previously announced merger between VectoIQ Acquisition Corp., a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Nikola Corporation (the ‘Merger’).

Under the terms and conditions of the Merger, the former shareholders of Nikola received 1.901 shares of VectoIQ for every one share held in Nikola and became shareholders of VectoIQ, which, in turn, changed its name to "Nikola Corporation”. Nikola Corporation shares began trading on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "NKLA” on June 4, 2020.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
AMS AG / Temenos AG 54239126 49.00 % 14.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / FedEx Corp. / United Parcel Service Inc. (B) 54239029 59.00 % 14.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Facebook Inc. / Microsoft Corp. 54239030 59.00 % 13.00 %

As a result of the Merger, IVECO now holds 25,661,449 shares of Nikola Corporation, corresponding to approximately 7.11% of Nikola outstanding share capital.

Until the closing of the Merger, in accordance with US GAAP, our investment in Nikola was accounted for using the cost method in the absence of a readily determinable fair value. Following the listing of Nikola Corporation, such investment will be valued at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss ("FVTPL”), with any changes in fair value recorded in Profit or Loss in our US GAAP consolidated financial statements. We plan to exclude any fair value adjustments of this investment from the calculation of our Non-GAAP "Adjusted” measures, and, in particular, from our Adjusted diluted EPS, in order to enhance the readers’ ability to assess the financial performance of our businesses. This approach will be consistently applied at each reporting date.

For completeness of information, in our IFRS consolidated financial statements the above mentioned fair value changes will be recorded through Other Comprehensive Income, without any impacts through Profit or Loss.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit nikolamotor.com or Twitter: @nikolamotor.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

 

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shsmehr Analysen

18.06.19 CNH Industrial Hold Deutsche Bank AG
09.01.19 CNH Industrial Sell Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.22
6.99 %
Adecco Group 51.64
6.12 %
CS Group 10.21
5.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 380.10
3.46 %
UBS Group 11.34
3.04 %
Nestle 102.60
-0.16 %
Roche Hldg G 332.15
-0.18 %
SGS 2’331.00
-0.85 %
Swisscom 501.20
-1.38 %
Givaudan 3’395.00
-2.67 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.06.20
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV
05.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
05.06.20
SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
05.06.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / LafargeHolcim – 200er-EMA im Fokus
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
03.06.20
Verschleiern gelassene europäische Devisen- und Anleihemärkte Unsicherheit? – CME Group
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
05.06.20
Schroders: Saubere Technologien und Klimapolitik: die globale Finanzkrise und Covid-19
mehr
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs 5.84 0.00% CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Megaübernahme voraus: Britischer Pharmakonzern AstraZeneca ist an Gilead interessiert
China mit Krypto-Offensive: Eigene digitaler Staatswährung soll US-Dollar und Libra vorauseilen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
OPEC einig über Verlängerung der Erdöl-Förderlimits
Das ist los bei SpaceX: Finanzierungsrunde und erster bemannter Dragon-Flug
Umsatzgarant? Was Amazon von seinem Amazon Prime wirklich hat
Trotz laufender Ermittlungen: Wirecard hält an Jahresprognose fest
So will Tesla den Preis für den Model 3 weiter drücken
HSBC befürchtet Vergeltungsmassnahmen Pekings bei Huawei-Ausschluss
Tesla Model 3 crasht in LKW - Autopilot zu spät reagiert?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen freundlich
Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Montag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Grundstimmung am Freitag freundlich. Auf dem Parkett in Deutschland griffen Anleger zu. An der Wall Street nahmen vor dem Wochenende die Bullen das Ruder in die Hand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB