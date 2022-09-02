CNH Industrial announces changes to its Board of Directors

London, September 2, 2022



CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announces that John Lanaway has retired from the Company’s Board of Directors with immediate effect for health reasons.

Mr. Lanaway has served on CNH Industrial’s Board, and that of its predecessor companies since his initial appointment in 2006.

"I would like to sincerely thank John for his over 15 years of service as a member of CNH Industrial’s board. His wise counsel and keen financial oversight have been invaluable to the Board and his significant contributions to the Company will be his enduring legacy,” said Suzanne Heywood, Chair, CNH Industrial. "We are grateful for his fellowship and thankful for his service.”

Karen Linehan has been appointed as Mr. Lanaway’s successor as Chair of the Audit Committee.

