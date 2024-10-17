Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’332 1.1%  SPI 16’381 1.0%  Dow 43’078 0.8%  DAX 19’610 0.9%  Euro 0.9369 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’960 1.1%  Gold 2’682 0.3%  Bitcoin 58’138 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8656 0.0%  Öl 74.2 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204ASML NV19531091ABB1222171Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Aktien-Tipp: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Hannover Rück-Aktie
Overweight von JP Morgan Chase & Co. für Swiss Re-Aktie
Aktien-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft-Aktie
Expedia-Aktie schiesst hoch: Uber prüft mögliche Akquisition von Expedia
Lucid-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Elektroautohersteller plant Aktienverkäufe und rechnet mit mehr Verlust
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
CNH Industrial Aktie [Valor: 22447447 / ISIN: NL0010545661]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.10.2024 15:00:00

CNH enhances workplace safety with ergonomic technology

CNH Industrial
10.03 CHF -3.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CNH enhances workplace safety with ergonomic technology

Visit CNH.com for the full story and gallery

Basildon, October 17, 2024

Innovation at CNH goes beyond the products from our iconic brands. We continue to invest in cutting-edge solutions across our company that improve the quality of how we work and what we make. These include technologies that enhance workplace safety, efficiency, and productivity at all our global sites.

We continue to prioritize operator safety. One of the ways we are doing so is by running trials across manufacturing sites to assess operator wellbeing. We have successfully trialed ergonomic analysis technology, which helps reduce the risk of skeletal and muscular injuries. This technology uses AI to assess the ranges of an individual’s movement, and then identifies how our processes can be improved. All movement data collected is fully anonymized and linked exclusively to the workstation for safety-related project use.

At our Case IH and New Holland plant in Curitiba, Brazil, a partnership with the ergonomic assessment technology company Kinebot, resulted in reduced ergonomic analysis time and better employee wellbeing.

A similar trial at our Case IH and New Holland plant in Saskatoon, Canada, resulted in zero incidents following the use of wearable devices that track and monitor the range of spine and shoulder movements of employees to ensure they are working in the most ergonomic way. This has resulted in the adoption of this technology across other CNH sites, and continues to be deployed.

Read the full story and see the tech in action at bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. 

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.  

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com 

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com 

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian        Alex Ellis
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnh.com

Attachments


Analysen zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:40 Julius Bär: 9.55% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
11:52 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäische Versicherer - Kontinentale Outperformer / Airbus - Ziele im Fokus
10:14 Logitech spielt beim Gaming-Trend mit
10:13 Marktüberblick: EUR/USD rutscht unter die 200-Tage-Linie
09:03 Heute ABB und Nestlé im Fokus
16.10.24 How Can Employment Data Impact Fed Policy?
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
15.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Geberit, Zurich Insurance
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’787.37 19.84 ZISSMU
Short 13’060.55 13.82 2MSSMU
Short 13’567.45 8.75 S2S3KU
SMI-Kurs: 12’328.90 17.10.2024 15:04:33
Long 11’792.68 19.52 UTZSWU
Long 11’497.10 13.37 UI3SRU
Long 11’039.77 8.91 SSRM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Givaudan am 16.10.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana: Kann SOL auf über 1.000 US Dollar steigen?
Nestlé-Aktie dreht nach Mehrjahrestief ins Plus: Nestlé kappt Jahresziele und baut Konzernleitung um
ABB-Aktie in Grün: ABB kann Umsatz und Gewinn im dritten Quartal steigern
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochnachmittag gefragt
Airbus-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Grosser Stellenabbau im Rüstungs- und Raumfahrtgeschäft
Ausblick: ASML NV stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Kurssprung bei Palantir: Das treibt die Aktie an
Auf diese beiden Aktien setzen Warren Buffett und Cathie Wood gleichermassen
Nach EZB-Entscheid: SMI fester -- DAX kratzt an Rekordhoch -- US-Börsen freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Vor EZB-Entscheid am Donnerstag: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich etwas schwächer -- DAX zum Handelsende im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten