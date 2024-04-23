Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
CNH Industrial Aktie [Valor: 22447447 / ISIN: NL0010545661]
23.04.2024 22:30:00

CNH announces signing of a €3.25 billion committed revolving credit facility  

CNH Industrial
10.40 CHF -0.64%
CNH announces signing of a €3.25 billion committed revolving credit facility

Basildon, April 23, 2024

On April 19, 2024, CNH (NYSE: CNHI) signed a €3.25 billion committed revolving credit facility, intended for general corporate purposes of the Company.

The facility, entered into with a group of 18 banks providing aggregate commitments in excess of €3.5 billion, has a 5-year tenor with two extension options of one year each, exercisable on the first and second anniversary of the signing date. It replaces an existing 5-year €4 billion facility due to mature in March 2026.

The final size of the facility, set at €3.25 billion, aligns with reduced funding needs following the demerger of Iveco Group. The transaction confirms the strong support of a large panel of international key relationship banks for the Company.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnh.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnh.com

Attachment


