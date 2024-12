CNH announces Global Leadership Team changes

Basildon, December 16, 2024

CNH (NYSE: CNH) today announces leadership changes designed to capitalize on current market opportunities in its Agriculture business in the North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions. These developments will support the Company at this stage of the agricultural cycle, readying it for the upswing.

Scott Harris will assume the role of President, North America, effective January 1, 2025. Markus Müller will join CNH as President, EMEA, effective March 1, 2025. The Company has selected these two new regional leaders based on their extensive experience and capabilities. Their leadership will be instrumental in executing CNH’s strategic goals and driving success in these regions.

With this announcement, Vilmar Fistarol is stepping down as President, North America, effective December 31, 2024, and he will remain in an advisory role with CNH during H1 2025. Furthermore, Carlo Alberto Sisto is stepping down as President, EMEA, with immediate effect.

North America leadership

North America is a core region, offering significant opportunities for CNH’s most advanced products, technologies and services. Scott Harris brings multifaceted experience across the Company’s agricultural operations, and is currently the Global Brand President of Case IH and STEYR. In North America, he has led both the Financial Services business – CNH Capital – and the Parts & Service division. Scott Harris has also helmed our CASE Construction Equipment, New Holland Construction and Case IH brands in the region. Across these leadership roles, he has gained intimate knowledge of our Case IH and New Holland brands, their dealer networks, and customers across the region.

EMEA leadership

Agriculture in the EMEA region is dynamic and diverse, requiring a wide range of specialized solutions. CNH’s portfolio is ideally placed to increasingly serve this region across its different geographies and farm types. Starting March 1, 2025, Markus Müller will join CNH as President, EMEA.

Mr. Müller arrives from the global engine manufacturer DEUTZ AG, and brings with him a wealth of relevant industrial and commercial experience. He was most recently Chief Technology and Chief Sales Officer, alongside serving as an Executive Board Member. He began his career at DEUTZ AG in 2006 where prior to his most recent appointment, he served as Senior Vice President of Product Development & Technical Customer Support, preceded by leadership roles in Research & Development. From 2016 – 2018, Mr. Müller was Managing Director of HJS Emission Technology, where he was responsible for Product Development, Operations and Sales.

Stefano Pampalone, Agriculture Chief Commercial Officer, will assume the role of President, EMEA, ad interim, in addition to his current responsibility until February 28. Mr. Pampalone and Mr. Müller will work together over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition in the leadership of the EMEA region and its agriculture activities.

"Vilmar is stepping down as President, North America at the end of 2024 after 34 years of outstanding service, having positively impacted many areas of our business across our global regions. He hands over the reins to Scott, who is the natural choice to lead North America,” said Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer at CNH.

"I would like to warmly thank Carlo for his 26 years of committed service during which he has spearheaded significant developments across our regions, most recently having taken the helm of EMEA post-COVID and navigating a challenging phase of the agriculture cycle. In Stefano, we have an experienced leader who will ensure a smooth transition until Markus’s arrival on March 1. We are excited to welcome Markus to the CNH team and confident that his extensive industrial and commercial experience will drive significant progress across the EMEA region,” said Mr. Marx.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

