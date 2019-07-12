CNBC Features MMJ International Holdings on FDA, DEA Approved Marijuana Studies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ted Danson on CNBC will be hosting an interview of the MMJ International Holdings executives focusing on scientific research for the advancement of medical marijuana-based pharmaceuticals in an upcoming episode, scheduled to broadcast July 14, 2019 @ 1:30p.m. on CNBC. Check your local listings for more information.

With two investigational new drug applications already accepted by the FDA, MMJ International Holdings (MMJIH) is working to bring relief to patients suffering from Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's disease. This segment of advancements TV will focus on the science of medical cannabis and how our development of a pharmaceutical medicine of THC and cannabidiol, or CBD, is going to help people manage symptoms associated with Multiple Sclerosis, Huntington's and other like neurological diseases.

"MMJ is excited to be part of this breakthrough episode of Advancements TV," said CEO of MMJ International Holdings, Duane Boise. He continued, "We would like to commend the series on its vision and foresight in recognizing the need to educate audiences about the science of medical cannabis. MMJIH has always been an advocate for creating awareness about the value of marijuana-based pharmaceuticals. We believe that this industry is about to undergo a massive transformation and we are honored to be leader in the evolution of it."

"MMJIH truly cares about helping people," said Tim Moynahan, MMJIH Chairman "Using innovative technology, MMJ is helping to drastically cut drug development costs to obtain approval for an insurance reimbursable medicine. Patients are in need of a safe and effective marijuana-based pharmaceuticals to manage their unmet medical needs."

About MMJIH:

MMJ International Holdings is dedicated to advancing the science of medical Cannabis. Having been awarded the FDA Orphan Designation, MMJIH is intent on bringing relief to patients around the world with its innovative and well FDA researched medical products. MMJ's journey continues to prove the efficacy of cannabis as an FDA approved medicine while its unique scientific approach further distinguishes MMJ from others in the industry.

For more information, visit: http://www.mmjih.com.

