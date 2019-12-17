17.12.2019 17:34:00

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.26 Per Share and a Special Annual Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

HILLSDALE, Mich., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.26 per share, payable on January 17, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2019.  Furthermore, as a special annual dividend, the Board of Directors declared an additional $0.20 per share payable on January 17, 2020.

About CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.
CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered, Bauer 5-Star rated, full service community bank that also offers investment management and trust services, which has been serving South Central Michigan since 1934. CNB has grown to over $722 million in assets and is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan.  CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services in its 12 full-service offices and 18 ATMs.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnb-community-bancorp-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-of-0-26-per-share-and-a-special-annual-dividend-of-0-20-per-share-300976222.html

SOURCE CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

