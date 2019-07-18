+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
18.07.2019 19:00:00

CNA Appoints Jeremy Winter to Senior Vice President, Chicago Branch Manager

CHICAGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Jeremy Winter to Senior Vice President, Chicago Branch Manager, effective September 1, 2019. In this role, Winter will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic and operational tactics to drive growth and profitability for the Chicago territory. He will report to Doug Worman, Executive Vice President & Chief Underwriting Officer, CNA.

"Jeremy's proven track record of performance and strong leadership, as well as his existing relationships and knowledge of the Chicago market, make him the ideal candidate to lead this important territory," Worman said.

Winter joined CNA in August 2018 as Seattle and Portland Branch Manager with more than 30 years of diversified industry experience. Since then, Winter has successfully managed and profitably grown CNA's commercial property & casualty business in the region. Prior to joining CNA, Winter served in various roles with Chubb, including Senior Vice President, Small Commercial Business for the Midwest Region, and Branch Manager for their Schaumburg, Illinois office.

Winter succeeds Steve Wachtel who announced his retirement after a 40 year insurance career, the last ten of which were spent in leadership roles at CNA.

"Steve has been a consistently strong leader and instrumental in driving profitable growth and advancing business strategy. He leaves behind a legacy of operational rigor, high performers and a strong branch culture. As a result, Jeremy is well-positioned to continue the forward momentum in this critical market," Worman added.

About CNA 
CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

