CN Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - JJ Ruest, CEO of CN (TSX: CNR), and his team joined Michael J. Kousaie, Vice-President, Strategy and Product Innovation, TMX Group to open the market today. This ceremony took place exactly 25 years after Paul Tellier, CN's CEO at the time of its privatization, rang the Opening bell at Toronto Stock Exchange back in 1995.

Commemorating this Initial Public Offering a quarter century later, CN has transformed itself into a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year, and connecting Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern coast of the U.S., CN has been helping its customers win in their markets and contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. For more information visit: https://www.cn.ca/

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

