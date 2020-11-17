SMI 10’581 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 -0.2%  Dow 29’781 -0.6%  DAX 13’133 0.0%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.1%  Gold 1’886 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9105 -0.2%  Öl 43.4 -1.1% 

17.11.2020 19:30:00

CN Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - JJ Ruest, CEO of CN (TSX: CNR), and his team joined Michael J. Kousaie, Vice-President, Strategy and Product Innovation, TMX Group to open the market today. This ceremony took place exactly 25 years after Paul Tellier, CN's CEO at the time of its privatization, rang the Opening bell at Toronto Stock Exchange back in 1995. 

Commemorating this Initial Public Offering a quarter century later, CN has transformed itself into a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year, and connecting Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern coast of the U.S., CN has been helping its customers win in their markets and contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. For more information visit: https://www.cn.ca/ 

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date:   Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Time:   9:00am - 9:30am
Place:  Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

pagehit