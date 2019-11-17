+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
17.11.2019 14:55:00

CN layoff announcements put profits over safe container rail service

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor condemns CN's layoff speculation at a time of high revenue.   

"What we have here is a massively profitable corporation causing anxiety through public layoff announcements that, if realized, could seriously threaten working conditions and health and safety of rail workers," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

Members of Unifor Council 4000 and Local 100 have received layoff notices over the past two months that add up to the reduction of just over 200 jobs.

Unifor members at CN inspect, repair and maintain rail cars, as well as perform essential work operating equipment to load containers.

"Targeting safety-sensitive labour costs in order to squeeze out a slightly higher profit margin is the wrong move. Some cuts are not worth the risk," said Renaud Gagne, Unifor Quebec Director.

In the company's own third quarter report, CN announced C$3,830 million in revenue, an improved operating ratio, and an eight per cent increase in operating income, to C$1,613 million.

"CN has not fallen on hard times, but the company still chose to cast uncertainty into the homes of loyal employees in order to signal to wealthy investors that higher dividends are coming down the pipe," continued Dias.

The union remains in communication with the company to advocate for all members, and to negate the damaging effects of these unnecessary cuts.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15.11.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
15.11.19
OPEC sieht Ölmarkt Anfang 2020 überversorgt
15.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Societe Generale SA, adidas AG, Deutsche Bank AG
15.11.19
SMI fester erwartet
15.11.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel auf long wohl gescheitert / Adecco – Widerstand verhindert weiteren Anstieg
14.11.19
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktienmärkte im Rally-Modus: Studie ermittelt die Gründe für die neuen Rekordstände
KW 46: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Tesla Model 3 zieht an Hyundai Ioniq vorbei - "effizientestes E-Auto"
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken unter 1,09
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
SNB ist profitabler als Apple - warum die Aktionäre trotzdem in die Röhre schauen
KW 46: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
QIAGEN-Aktie zeitweise vom Handel ausgesetzt: Mehrere Interessenbekundungen
Warum der Euro zu Franken und Dollar steigt
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie stürzt ab: Aurora Cannabis schockt mit Umsatzeinbruch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rekordstimmung an der Wall Street -- SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Markt wies am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es etwas ruhiger zu. Neue Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt sorgt für eine erneute Rekordjagd an der Wall Street. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich überwiegend freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB