CMT's Manufacturing Automation Asia Summit draws Automotive, Aerospace, Pharma, Electronics, Chemical Manufacturers to Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturing Automation Asia organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT) will be held in advanced manufacturing hub - Singapore, the summit brings together key insights from manufacturers who have already adopted smart automation systems, machine learning, robots and other IoT technologies on the shop floor.

Foxconn, a major Apple supplier shares success stories and lessons learned vis-a-vis its "Light-out Factory" in Shenzhen that has been awarded as - Manufacturing Lighthouse by World Economic Forum as well as its investments in 5G and IIoT. Taking the discussion on 'IIoT and Industry 4.0 Standards' further are panelists from Singapore Standards Council and OPC Hub ASEAN/Beckhoff Automation.

thyssenkrupp, that has inaugurated an Additive Manufacturing TechCenter in Singapore, provides insights on 3D printing and its relevance in Asian manufacturing sector. Representing the biopharmaceutical sector, Amgen Manufacturing Singapore reveals how to unlock the value of data through enhancing connectivity and successful examples for cyber risk mitigation.

The program also delves into current global smart manufacturing challenges and initiatives to boost growth - presented by Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC). In addition, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) highlights Asia's manufacturing outlook and upcoming trends with focus on trade war implications as well as emerging manufacturing hubs - Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Japan's new concept of Society 5.0 (automation ecosystem for sustainable growth) will be highlighted in 3M's session while India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer - TVS Motor - looks into transforming India's manufacturing landscape with IIoT.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), other esteemed speakers include:

Infineon Technologies - Singapore's Smart Factory Case Study

- Smart Factory Case Study Chevron Oronite - Future of Chemical Plant with Technology Integration

- Future of Chemical Plant with Technology Integration Rolls-Royce - Industry 4.0 for Aerospace - focusing on 2020 and Beyond

- Industry 4.0 for Aerospace - focusing on 2020 and Beyond BMW Brilliance China's Smart Production System Case Study

The summit concludes with a Workforce 4.0 Panel discussing how to overcome shortage of skill based talents, skills mapping, and potential of millennials - by panelists from Chevron Oronite - Recipient of The Skills Future Employer Awards (2019),ARTC and Keysight Technologies. In this discussion, Keysight Technologies shares more about collaboration with Vietnam-based universities to establish teaching laboratories.

View agenda or Email grace@cmtsp.com.sg | call +65 6346 9147 for more details.

