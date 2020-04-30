|
30.04.2020 20:30:00
CMS Energy's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
JACKSON, Mich., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.
The dividend for the common stock (CUSIP: 125896100) is 40.75 cents per share. It is payable May 29, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2020.
CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.
For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
