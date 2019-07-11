11.07.2019 23:46:00

CMS Energy to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Results on July 25

JACKSON, Mich., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today that it will provide its second quarter results and provide a business and financial outlook at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

CMS Energy Logo

A webcast of the presentation will be available on CMS Energy's website, cmsenergy.com. An audio replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast, and will be archived for 30 days on CMS Energy's website in the "Investor Relations" section.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business and also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com. To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cms-energy-to-announce-2019-second-quarter-results-on-july-25-300883827.html

SOURCE CMS Energy

