CMR Announces FDA Clearance of MRH Series of Radiological Systems

QUERETARO, Mexico, March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMR, a developer and manufacturer of technological solutions for medical diagnostic imaging and information technology, has received FDA clearance for its MRH Radiological Series which include the MRH Alfa, MRH II and MRH IIE Radiographic Systems.

The MRH Radiographic Systems are designed for general radiographic applications such as extremity, head, abdominal and thoracic imaging. Equipped with state-of-the-art control technology that permits to perform studies quickly and efficiently which leads to increased productivity. The control console features an anatomical programmer for fast and accurate radiographic technic selection. The system can be configured with one or more digital detector. Compact design and minimal pre-installation requirements facilitate installation in areas of limited space.

The MRH Series, the previously FDA cleared ARiX RAD System, Information Technology Systems and Molecular Breast Imaging Systems are available globally through direct and indirect distribution channels.

About CMR: CMR, Compañia Mexicana de Radiologia CGR, S.A. de C.V., is a global developer and manufacturer of high-quality diagnostic imaging equipment and healthcare information systems, including DICOM-compliant software. Established in 1973, CMR is headquartered in Queretaro, Mexico, location of its x-ray and information technology development and manufacturing facilities. CMR X-Ray, LLC based in Waukesha, Wisconsin designs and manufactures medical x-ray generators that are suitable for OEM and x-ray dealer applications. CMR Molecular Imaging, a unit of CMR Naviscan Corporation which is based in Carlsbad, California develops and manufactures high resolution Molecular Breast Imaging systems. For more information visit:

http://www.cmr-rx.com
http://www.cmr-naviscan.com

 

SOURCE CMR Naviscan Corporation

