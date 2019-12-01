CMR Announces FDA Clearance of ARiX RAD Radiographic System

QUERETARO, Mexico, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMR, a developer and manufacturer of technological solutions for medical diagnostic imaging and information technology, has received FDA clearance for its ARiX RAD Radiographic System.

The ARiX RAD System is designed for general radiographic applications such as extremity, head, abdominal and thoracic imaging. Equipped with state-of-the-art control technology that permits performing studies quickly and efficiently which leads to increased productivity. The control console features an anatomical programmer for fast and accurate radiographic technic selection. The system can be configured with one or more digital detector.

The complete portfolio of X-Ray Imaging, Information Technology and Molecular Breast Imaging products being developed by CMR will be exhibited during RSNA 2019 at Booth 4124, South Building.

About CMR: CMR, Compañia Mexicana de Radiologia CGR, S.A. de C.V., is a global developer and manufacturer of high quality diagnostic imaging equipment and healthcare information systems, including DICOM-compliant software. Established in 1973, CMR is headquartered in Queretaro, Mexico, location of its x-ray and information technology development and manufacturing facilities. CMR X-Ray, LLC based in Waukesha, Wisconsin designs and manufactures medical x-ray generators that are suitable for OEM and x-ray dealer applications. CMR Molecular Imaging, a unit of CMR Naviscan Corporation which is based in Carlsbad, California develops and manufactures high resolution Molecular Breast Imaging systems. For more information visit:

http://www.cmr-rx.com

https://cmrxray.com

http://www.cmr-naviscan.com

SOURCE CMR Naviscan Corporation