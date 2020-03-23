CMP Offers Free Access to Comprehensive Career Portal

DALLAS, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP, a leading recruiting, assessment, coaching, and outplacement firm, announced today that they will provide 1,000 people free access to their career portal. "With the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of individuals and families are experiencing job insecurity and financial stress. Our OI Solutions eCareer Center™ can immediately boost their job search," says Maryanne Piña, CMP CEO.

OI Solutions eCareer Center™ offers a comprehensive array of tools and services to create fast results for job seekers. It's a virtual career center that supports every phase of a successful job transition.

Key features of the eCareer Center include:

• Direct access to over 1,000 recruiters nationwide through eGold. • Self-assessment tools to assess your skill sets and interests. • Targeted job openings in your industry, identified more expediently, along with contacts to short-circuit recruitment time. • Resume builder – step-by-step tool to create a winning resume and cover letter. • Webinars to support every aspect of a successful career transition. • Resume 360 - Applicant Tracking System rating and editing tool to ensure you standout when applying online. • Interview Simulator with hundreds of questions and videos for targeted practice. • Content delivered in video, audio podcasts, written tutorials, and e-learning modules. • Progress tracker so you can stay on schedule and remain aware of your progress. • Increased numbers of target employers and better intelligence provided by best-in-class research.

This offer is available to anyone experiencing job insecurity. To receive free access to the OI Solutions Career Portal for 6 months, please REGISTER.

"The COVID-19 crisis is hitting everyone directly. We are glad to be in a position to help," says Joe Frodsham, CMP President.

About CMP

CMP operates nationwide with a global delivery capability. CMP is a Woman and Minority Owned Business. For more information, visit www.careermp.com

Press Contact

Name: Faith Abbott

Phone: 1.800.680.7768

Email: faitha@careermp.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmp-offers-free-access-to-comprehensive-career-portal-301028344.html

SOURCE Career Management Partners (CMP)