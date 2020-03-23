23.03.2020 17:45:00

CMP Offers Free Access to Comprehensive Career Portal

DALLAS, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP, a leading recruiting, assessment, coaching, and outplacement firm, announced today that they will provide 1,000 people free access to their career portal.  "With the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of individuals and families are experiencing job insecurity and financial stress.  Our OI Solutions eCareer Center™ can immediately boost their job search," says Maryanne Piña, CMP CEO. 

OI Solutions eCareer Center™ offers a comprehensive array of tools and services to create fast results for job seekers.  It's a virtual career center that supports every phase of a successful job transition. 

Key features of the eCareer Center include:

Direct access to over 1,000 recruiters nationwide through eGold.

 

Self-assessment tools to assess your skill sets and interests.

 

Targeted job openings in your industry, identified more expediently, along with contacts to short-circuit recruitment time.

 

Resume builder – step-by-step tool to create a winning resume and cover letter.

Webinars to support every aspect of a successful career transition.

 

Resume 360 - Applicant Tracking System rating and editing tool to ensure you standout when applying online.

Interview Simulator with hundreds of questions and videos for targeted practice.

Content delivered in video, audio podcasts, written tutorials, and e-learning modules.

Progress tracker so you can stay on schedule and remain aware of your progress.

Increased numbers of target employers and better intelligence provided by best-in-class research.

This offer is available to anyone experiencing job insecurity. To receive free access to the OI Solutions Career Portal for 6 months, please REGISTER. 

"The COVID-19 crisis is hitting everyone directly.  We are glad to be in a position to help," says Joe Frodsham, CMP President.

About CMP
CMP operates nationwide with a global delivery capability. CMP is a Woman and Minority Owned Business. For more information, visit www.careermp.com

Press Contact
Name:  Faith Abbott
Phone: 1.800.680.7768
Email:  faitha@careermp.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmp-offers-free-access-to-comprehensive-career-portal-301028344.html

SOURCE Career Management Partners (CMP)

