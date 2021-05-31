CMHF's Men's Health Month Starts Tomorrow

Canadian Men's Health Foundation and Anxiety Canada are encouraging men and their families to Move for Your Mental Health this June

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Men's Health Foundation (CMHF) kicks off Men's Health Month, June 1, with an impactful line-up of virtual speaking and fitness events to provide tools and resources focused on the benefits of exercise for men's mental and physical health.

"Move for Your Mental Health - targets the heightened stress and anxiety men and their families are experiencing during the pandemic," said TC Carling, President and CEO, CMHF. "Our goal is to provide a platform of awareness, education and discussion that encourages more men to get active, to enhance their mental and physical health this June."

"This past year has exacerbated many health and mental health challenges for everyone, including men," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. "That's why we support the work of the Canadian Men's Health Foundation that is encouraging men to live a healthier lifestyle. As we begin Men's Health Month, I encourage all men to take advantage of the activities the Foundation has prepared to help you be at your best."

CMHF has partnered with Anxiety Canada to provide evidence-based advice and accessible tools on coping with stress, anxiety and loneliness for men and their families.

"More men are speaking up about their mental health, and we want to help drive that conversation," said Judith Law, CEO of Anxiety Canada. "We are proud to join forces with CMHF for Men's Health Month to help more men and their families access resources so they can reduce anxiety and live life the way they want."

Joining CMHF for the virtual events are Kevin Bieksa, Trevor Linden, Kelly Hrudey, Simon Whitfield, Shea Emry, Tommy Europe, Buzz Bishop, media personalities, and psychologists from Anxiety Canada.

How you can get involved:

Virtual Speaker Series - Wednesdays

Register now for a free virtual speaker series led by NHL players, Olympians, athletes, decorated TV and radio personalities, and psychologists from Anxiety Canada, starting June 2.



Virtual Fitness Series - Saturdays

Register now for free 30-min virtual workouts for all levels led by an award-winning fitness coach, Tommy Europe, starting June 5.

Make a Move Pledge

Take CMHF's move challenge and pledge to get active throughout June. Pledge on your own, with your household, or commit with some friends, and do something fun.

Registration for events is free or by donation, with every dollar supporting men's mental health programming and online services. Visit menshealthfoundation.ca to learn more and register now! Download our social media toolkit , follow @dontchangemuch and use #MOVEMentalHealth to help spread the word.

Download our campaign fact sheet here.

Media availability May 31 and June 1 for:

Trevor Linden , former NHL player and executive, and co-owner of Club 16, She's Fit!, Orangetheory Fitness

, former NHL player and executive, and co-owner of Club 16, She's Fit!, Orangetheory Fitness Shea Emry , Former CFL player, founder of The Wellmen Project and mental health advocate

, Former CFL player, founder of The Wellmen Project and mental health advocate TC Carling , CMHF President & CEO

SOURCE Canadian Men's Health Foundation