CMG Financial's AJ George Recognized as 2021 HousingWire Finance Leader

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National mortgage media group HousingWire announced its inaugural list of HousingWire Finance Leaders, a class of mortgage and real estate executives dedicated to driving financial performance, expanding margins, improving liquidity, and helping their businesses access the capital markets. CMG Financial's Chief Administrative Officer, AJ George, was recognized among a select class of housing industry finance executives for his ability to take a comprehensive approach to creating new opportunities for all parties involved in the mortgage transaction from the lender to the investor to the customer.

"We launched the HousingWire Finance Leaders award to recognize the CFOs and senior finance executives who enabled growth, led IPOs and fundraising initiatives and helped their companies capture market share," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media.

AJ George concurrently serves as the Chief Administrative Officer at CMG Financial and the Director at CMG Securities, its affiliate broker/dealer, giving him the insight to develop new ways to expand opportunity, pioneer strategies to increase liquidity, and implement innovative structures that have not existed in the past. With the housing market experiencing unprecedented change, AJ's unique positions within CMG Financial and CMG Securities give him the perspective to effectively manage interest rate risk, not only for his organization but for others in the industry. To advocate on behalf of the industry as a whole, AJ also serves on the board of directors for the California Mortgage Bankers Association.

"AJ George's extensive experience with capital markets and financial knowledge has made him an invaluable asset to our organization and trusted advisor to many industry peers. His accomplishments within CMG Financial, CMG Securities, and throughout the mortgage industry have helped shape our capabilities and position us as an industry leader. We are proud to have him on our leadership team," said Kim Callas, Executive Vice President, CMG Financial.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

