CME4Life Announces its Attempt at World Record "Longest Medical Lecture"

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CME4Life, a leading provider of physician assistant (PA) board review and continuing medical education (CME) courses, is announcing its attempt at a world record "Longest Medical Lecture" on November 16, 2019. The lecture offers PA professionals the opportunity to prepare for the PANRE while earning 30 CME credits in 30 consecutive hours. The conference will take place at The Westin Sarasota in Sarasota, Florida, and will be observed by an Official Guinness World Records Judge.

CME4Life founder John Bielinski, Jr. PA-C is bringing his engaging teaching style and passion for PA board review to a one-of-a-kind conference schedule. Throughout 30 continuous hours, students will review the 14 body systems, study pathology and learn the pathophysiology of disease in depth. To participate in the world record attempt, attendees may only leave the room for official breaks, and they must be present and actively engaged for the entirety of the 30-hour lecture.

All proceeds from the world record attempt will be donated to two charities, Wounded Warrior Project and Donte's Den Foundation. Wounded Warrior Project helps advance programs that empower, employ and engage America's injured veterans. Donte's Den is a canine shelter that offers a home and care for canines separated from their owners due to illness, abandonment, long-term travel or military deployment.

"I'm excited to bring my unique teaching style and passion for PA board review to a conference schedule that's never been done before," Bielinski says. "I can't wait to break the world record for 'Longest Medical Record' with a group of engaged PAs from across the country. As a veteran, I'm thrilled to support incredible military-related charities with our world record attempt."

After participating in the record-breaking conference, attendees will have the remainder of the weekend to spend on Florida's beautiful Gulf Coast at The Westin Sarasota. To register for the conference, visit https://cme4life.com/events/world-record-longest-medical-lecture/.

About CME4Life

The team at CME4Life is led by founder John Bielinski, Jr. PA-C, an experienced physician assistant, accomplished lecturer and Marine Corp veteran. CME4Life, an Inc. 5000 company, is dedicated to offering interactive learning for physician assistants and nurse practitioners via board review and continuing medical education conferences nationwide, as well as at-home study materials. Visit https://www.cme4life.com for more information.

About Guinness World Records

What's the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Miami, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, GWR deliver world-class content, not just through Books, but via TV shows, Social Media and Live Events. GWR's ultimate purpose is to inspire people - individuals, families, schools, groups, companies, communities and even entire countries – to read about, watch, listen to and participate in record-breaking.

SOURCE CME4Life