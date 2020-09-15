15.09.2020 16:25:00

CME Group Global Head of Financial and OTC Products and Managing Director of Investor Relations to Present at Raymond James North American Equities Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group announced today that Sean Tully, Global Head of Financial and OTC Products, and John Peschier, Managing Director of Investor Relations, will present at the Raymond James 16th Annual North American Equities Conference on Thursday, September 17, at 9:40 a.m. (Eastern Time)

The presentation will be available for livestreaming via CME Group's investor website at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast.  An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

