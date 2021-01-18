SMI 10’876 0.0%  SPI 13’520 0.2%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’838 0.4%  Euro 1.0757 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’601 0.1%  Gold 1’838 0.6%  Bitcoin 32’114 0.9%  Dollar 0.8907 0.0%  Öl 54.8 -0.3% 
18.01.2021 17:15:00

CME Group Completes Migration of BrokerTec EU Government Bond and EU Repo Trading Platform to CME Globex

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that BrokerTec, a leading provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in fixed income markets, has successfully migrated its European government bonds and repo trading platform to CME Globex.

"This migration is a key step to provide greater operational efficiencies to market participants by enabling them to view and trade the world's most liquid listed interest rate derivatives alongside cash bonds and repos on the same technology architecture," said John Edwards, Global Head of BrokerTec. "This will allow us to innovate and develop new products and services and deliver unparalleled value to customers in the fixed income markets."

CME Group acquired BrokerTec in November 2018. The BrokerTec EU government bonds and repo platform is the first of BrokerTec's electronic trading platforms to migrate to CME Globex. The transition of BrokerTec's U.S. treasury and repo trading platform is scheduled for February 1, 2021. 

For more information on BrokerTec platforms, visit https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/market-tech-and-data-services/brokertec/platforms.html.

About CME Group

BrokerTec is a part of CME Group. As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.  With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively.  Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-completes-migration-of-brokertec-eu-government-bond-and-eu-repo-trading-platform-to-cme-globex-301210146.html

SOURCE CME Group

Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

