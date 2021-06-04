SMI 11’571 0.5%  SPI 14’919 0.6%  Dow 34’756 0.5%  DAX 15’693 0.4%  Euro 1.0942 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.3%  Gold 1’891 1.1%  Bitcoin 33’436 -5.4%  Dollar 0.8991 -0.5%  Öl 71.6 0.4% 
CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy to Present at Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Virtual Conference

CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group announced today that Terry Duffy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Virtual Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

The presentation will be held virtually and available for livestreaming via CME Group's investor website at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast.  An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

