CMC Telecom is the first partner in Vietnam to support Hybrid Network Connections to Google Cloud with Google Cloud Interconnect

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMC Telecom, the leading provider of cloud service in Vietnam, today announced support for Google Cloud's Partner Interconnect , a service from Google Cloud that allows customers to connect to Google Cloud Platform globally. CMC Telecom is the first Google Cloud Interconnect partner of Google in Vietnam.

Partner Interconnect is a new product in the Google Cloud Interconnect family. In 2017, Google announced Dedicated Interconnect which provides higher-speed and lower cost connectivity than VPN, and has become the "go-to" solution to connect on-premise data centers to Google Cloud.

With Partner Interconnect, customers can now choose CMC Telecom to provide connectivity from their facility to the nearest Google edge point of presence. In addition they will also be able to select from a variety of subrate interface speeds varying from 10mbps to 50Mbps.

"Partner Interconnect gives Google Cloud customers even more connectivity choices for hybrid environments," said, John Veizades, product manager, Google Cloud. "Together with CMC Telecom, we are making it easier for customers to extend their on-prem infrastructure to the Google Cloud Platform."

This new addition to Google's Cloud portfolio will further strengthen CMC Telecom's Cloud offering. Being selected as the first partners in Vietnam to offer direct and on-demand access to Google Cloud services, CMC Telecom wants to deliver the best cloud service experience to customers. "CMC Telecom is proud to be partnering with Google and providing direct, private, high-bandwidth connectivity across the globe to the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). CMC Telecom delighted to continue to support Google and we're set, certified and ready to offer our customers turnkey solutions to access and connect to the GCP" Dang Tung Son, CMO of CMC Telecom said.

Thinking about deploying the cloud and how CMC Telecom can help?

About CMC Telecom

CMC Telecom is the first Internet Service Provider in Vietnam to have foreign shareholding from TIME dotCom – Top 2 Malaysia Internet Service Provider. CMC Telecom's backbone system is the first Vietnam cable system to connect through Southeast Asia, directly connecting to A-Grid telecommunication infrastructure network and 05 submarine cable system: AAE1, APG, A-Grid, Unity and Faster. CMC Telecom currently owns 03 neutral Data Center as Tier III standard and it is also the first and the only Data Center in Vietnam to have the PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard).

CMC Telecom was honored by Ho Chi Minh Computer Association (HCA) as the Leading Cloud Service Provider in Vietnam. In 2017 and 2018, CMC Telecom was continuously voted as Top 25 Internet Service Provider in Asia – Pacific by APAC CIO Outlook Magazine (USA) and The Best Internet Service Provider for Enterprises in Vietnam by International Finance Magazine (UK). In 2019, CMC Telecom has made to the top three finalists in the Telecom Asia's Best Data Center Services Provider award.

