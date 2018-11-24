CMA Recognizes Canada's Top Marketers at 2018 Awards Gala

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2018 /CNW/ - Canada's top marketing talent was celebrated by a sold-out crowd of more than 1,200 people at the Canadian Marketing Association's (CMA) 2018 Awards Gala with a record 500+ entries across seven disciplines and nine categories, plus five special awards, culminating with the presentation of the Marketer of the Year and Best of the Best awards.

"All of the entries displayed exceptional quality and ingenuity," said John Wiltshire, CMA president and CEO. "We are proud to honour the outstanding talent of Canada's top marketers, as they inspire the broader marketing community."

The 2018 Best of the Best Award was presented to PFLAG Canada for its innovative Destination Pride campaign. The campaign included more than 100 unique Facebook campaigns running in 92 countries and 46 languages, targeting LGBTQ+ communities with creative messaging based on region-specific insights. The campaign was built on an algorithm that gathered local laws in key areas such as marriage equality, sexual activity, gender identity protection, anti-discrimination, civil rights and liberties, and then pulled in real-time social media sentiment. It displayed the data through a reimagined Pride flag in the form of a dynamic bar graph. By shining a light on global inequalities, the campaign raised awareness, so that target audiences were equipped with the knowledge to navigate disparities and advocate for social change.

The 2018 Marketer of the Year is Maya Lange, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Destination BC. Under her leadership, the British Columbia tourism industry was able to outperform most of Canada, growing at almost twice the rate of B.C.'s economy, even through a period of devastating floods and wildfires in the province.

"Key to the success of our awards is our rigorous judging process," Wiltshire noted. "Our judges themselves are leading marketers with years of expertise."

The 2018 Awards were judged by a record 300+ judges from across Canada through a three-round process. In Round One, entries were evaluated on Strategy, Creativity and Results, all equally weighted. In Round Two, senior judges and the Multi Discipline judge panel evaluated the top entries in the disciplines (Brand Building, Business Impact, Community Engagement, Digital & Tech, Personalized Engagement, Innovative Media, Customer Experience) and categories (Consumer Services, Financial, Social Causes, etc.). The scores from the first two rounds were combined to determine Gold, Silver and Bronze awards in each category. In Round Three, the senior judges met as a group to review and validate the selections across disciplines. The Best of the Best winner was selected from the top entries.

The 2018 CMA Gold Winners in the special categories are:

Environics Analytics Data Marketing Award: "Data vs Car" by Touché!

Facebook Mobile Marketing Award: "American Express Canada Cobalt Card Launch" by American Express Canada

Snapchat AR Marketing Award: "Snap it with Pepsi" by Pepsi Canada

YouTube Creative Storytelling Award: "RBCxMusic – Music Makes You" by Grip Limited for RBC

Pro Bono Award: "Destination Pride" by PFLAG Canada

"Tonight is about celebrating our members and recognizing their hard work and commitment to professional excellence," said Tim Bishop, Vice-President, Marketing & Member Engagement.

A full list of CMA Award winners can be found at www.CMAgala.ca

