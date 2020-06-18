18.06.2020 22:17:00

CMA reacts to new national app designed to support contact tracing measures during pandemic

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Contact tracing is widely recognized as a crucial measure to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) recognizes that digital contact tracing apps have the potential to be a useful aid and welcomes today's announcement by the federal government to support a national app.

We believe that a national app must be deployed alongside other resources dedicated to contact tracing. Governments must continue to ensure public health units are properly funded and staffed. These units must also have adequate logistical support to effectively manage tracing and leverage the potential of the app. We also urge government to look at how to provide equitable access to the app and recognize the inequities associated with technology supports.

Ultimately, the success of these tools will lie in our ability to strike the right balance between respecting privacy and earning public trust. Only then will we see significant uptake of this new resource to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Sandy Buchman
President, Canadian Medical Association

Since 1867, the Canadian Medical Association has been the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and the health of Canadians. We advocate for policy and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.90
1.28 %
Givaudan 3’461.00
1.20 %
The Swatch Grp 194.30
1.20 %
SGS 2’312.00
0.87 %
Sika 184.30
0.68 %
LafargeHolcim 41.65
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 337.45
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 491.60
-0.69 %
Swiss Life Hldg 355.40
-0.73 %
Nestle 106.84
-1.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:27
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Coca-Cola Co, Walmart Inc, Home Depot Inc
10:00
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:30
Produktprospekte auf der Blockchain | BX Swiss TV
09:11
SMI-Anleger werden skeptischer
07:22
Weekly-Hits: STOXX™ Europe 600 Index – Ein kontinentales Investment / Tesla – Mit Vollgas in neue Sphären
15.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:23
Schroders: Why the Covid-19 recovery and climate crisis need a unified response
17.06.20
Schroders: Nicht nur schwarz und weiss: Q&A zu den Immobilienmärkten
15.06.20
Schroders: How important is international tourism to the global economy?
mehr
Produktprospekte auf der Blockchain | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis erhält US-Zulassung für Ilaris und Cosentyx in wieteren Indikationen - Aktie im Plus
Anleger flüchten in Scharen aus Aktie: Prüfer verweigern Wirecard Testat - Abschluss erneut verschoben
So zeigt sich der Franken nach der SNB-Zinsentscheidung
Von wegen sicherer Hafen: Darum geht ein Experte von einem deutlichen Goldpreiseinbruch bis zum Jahresende aus
Studie offenbart: Das steckte wirklich hinter dem Bitcoin-Boom von 2017
Krypto-Experte optimistisch - Bitcoin-Kurs von 150'000 möglich?
Schwankungen im US-Handel - Dow schliesst im Minus -- SMI und DAX beenden Mittwochshandel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Ex-Credit Suisse-Chef Tidjane Thiam und Emma Watson im Verwaltungsrat von Luxusgüter-Konzern Kering - Aktie im Aufwind
Dow schliesst leichter -- SMI beendet Sitzung im Minus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Ron Baron: Die Tesla-Aktie könnte vierstelligen Wert erreichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst leichter -- SMI beendet Sitzung im Minus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zuletzt. An den US-Börsen hielten sich Anleger am Donnerstag zurück. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich mehrheitlich mit leichten Abschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB