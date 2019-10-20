+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
20.10.2019 17:00:00

CMA is encouraging all Canadians to vote for health tomorrow

OTTAWA, Oct. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - On the eve of the 43rd federal election, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is reminding Canadians to exercise their democratic right and vote. Throughout the campaign, it has become clear that health and health care are among Canadians' top concerns, and could influence the outcome on Election Day.

"Every time that Canadians were asked about their top concerns, health and health care were among the top three, which confirms that there are genuine concerns about the current state of our health care system," says Dr. Sandy Buchman, CMA president. "Regardless of tomorrow's outcome, their concerns need to be addressed, and the CMA intends to work with the next government to do so."

In the months leading up to the campaign, the CMA consulted with Canadians and physicians across the country to determine how parties could make the biggest difference when it came to health and health care. Canadians talked about the shortage of health professionals, long wait times, crowded hospitals and ongoing government cuts to health services to balance budgets. They also believe the federal government should do more to improve the delivery of health care across the country, regardless of jurisdiction.

The CMA recognizes that, over the course of the election campaign, a number of political parties have proposed several measures that could potentially benefit the health care system.   

The CMA's priorities included recommendations on access to care, seniors care, virtual care, pharmacare, youth mental health and the health effects of climate change. The CMA recommends that voters take these issues into consideration as they mark their ballots on Monday.

Since 1867, the Canadian Medical Association has been the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and the health of Canadians. We advocate for policy and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Gold nach Brexit-Deal unter Druck
18.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
18.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Ausbruch nach oben gelungen / Geberit – Doppeltopp?
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat Donald Trump eine Chance auf eine weitere Amtszeit? - Moody‘s-Experten rechnen hoch
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung
Heisser Kandidat: Dieses Unternehmen könnte bald 1 Billion Dollar wert sein
BMW-Chef sucht Schulterschluss mit Daimler und stichelt gegen VW
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
Run auf Gold: So könnten sich Lieferengpässe auf die Finanzmärkte auswirken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Lufthansa-Aktie: Flugbegleiter wollen Jets von Eurowings und Co. am Boden halten
Credit Suisse führt Negativzinsen für Vermögende ein
Alibaba muss täglich hunderte Millionen Hackerangriffe abwehren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich schwächer -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit uneinheitlichen Tendenzen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag etwas tiefer. An der deutschen Börse bewegte sich der DAX in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es Freitag bergab. Die Aktienmärkte in China wurden vom BIP belastet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB