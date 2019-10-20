CMA is encouraging all Canadians to vote for health tomorrow

OTTAWA, Oct. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - On the eve of the 43rd federal election, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is reminding Canadians to exercise their democratic right and vote. Throughout the campaign, it has become clear that health and health care are among Canadians' top concerns, and could influence the outcome on Election Day.

"Every time that Canadians were asked about their top concerns, health and health care were among the top three, which confirms that there are genuine concerns about the current state of our health care system," says Dr. Sandy Buchman, CMA president. "Regardless of tomorrow's outcome, their concerns need to be addressed, and the CMA intends to work with the next government to do so."

In the months leading up to the campaign, the CMA consulted with Canadians and physicians across the country to determine how parties could make the biggest difference when it came to health and health care. Canadians talked about the shortage of health professionals, long wait times, crowded hospitals and ongoing government cuts to health services to balance budgets. They also believe the federal government should do more to improve the delivery of health care across the country, regardless of jurisdiction.

The CMA recognizes that, over the course of the election campaign, a number of political parties have proposed several measures that could potentially benefit the health care system.

The CMA's priorities included recommendations on access to care, seniors care, virtual care, pharmacare, youth mental health and the health effects of climate change. The CMA recommends that voters take these issues into consideration as they mark their ballots on Monday.



Since 1867, the Canadian Medical Association has been the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and the health of Canadians. We advocate for policy and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

